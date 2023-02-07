Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'Touched Ashwin's feet and sought his blessings' - Australia's net bowler Mahesh Pithiya

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Mahesh Pithiya has been Australia's net bowler ahead of the four Tests for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Meanwhile, the Ravichandran Ashwin impersonator met him, touched his feet and sought his blessings.

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23: Touched Ravichandran Ashwin feet and sought his blessings - Australia net bowler Mahesh Pithiya-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 7, 2023, 6:26 PM IST

    Off-spinner Mahesh Pithiya does not mind the attention he is receiving now, and his calm and unpretentious company is undoubtedly charming. He could efficiently be missed among the plethora of net bowlers, sweating it out at any visiting side's nets before the uncanny likeness with veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's motion jaw-drops you. He has just four First-Class (FC) fixtures to his name, but the Australian side has made him a wandering net bowler, and he is bubbling up every bit of engagement he is having.

    "Maine pahle din hi Steve Smith ko paanch se che baar out kiya thaa nets mein [I had got Smith out at least six times in the nets on the first day]," a smiling Mahesh signified to PTI as he stood in a corner, watching his idol Ashwin go about his job at the nets. Talk about Ashwin, and the 21-year-old began glaring. Mahesh has rendered curiosity among the Indian players as well.

    ALSO READ: IND VS AUS 2022-23: AUSTRALIA COULD WIN BORDER-GAVASKAR TROPHY 2-1, PREDICTS JP DUMINY

    "Today, I got blessings from my idol. I have always wanted to bowl like him [Ashwin]. I touched his feet and sought his blessings when I met him as he entered the nets. He hugged me and then asked what exactly am I bowling to the Australians. Virat Kohli also smiled at me and gestured thumbs up and wished me luck," Mahesh said with dignity.

    Mahesh has just triggered his journey in senior cricket for Baroda, which is his focus now. "I have started my journey in Ranji Trophy and want to focus on my red ball game. I want to cement my place on the Baroda side. I am not thinking about IPL [Indian Premier League] now," said Mahesh, who was working in a tea stall a few years ago.

    ALSO READ: IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st Test - KL Rahul admits 'temptation' to play three spinners against Australia at Nagpur

    So, what exactly does he bowl? Does he have a carrom ball or a slider like Ashwin? "No, I don't bowl carrom ball or doosra. My stock ball is off-break, and another ball I have developed has a bit of backspin. But, I bowl that in white-ball cricket," said Mahesh, who lives with his parents, elder brother and sister-in-law.

    Bowling to Smith and Marnus Labuschagne has been a life-changing venture for him. "It has been amazing to work with this Australian side. My job is mainly to bowl to Steve Smith at the Australia nets. He didn't ask me to bowl anything specific," he stated. Mahesh feels lucky to interact with veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon, who has given him some priceless tips on the art of off-spin.

    ALSO READ: Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill earn nominations for ICC Player of the Month award for January

    "Lyon first asked me to show my grip and explain what I do while rolling my fingers. He then explained how I could get more revs [rotation] on the ball and how my front leg [left] should land. He told me to have confidence in my ability," he recalled. The Aussie side will utilise Mahesh's courtesies until the second Test in Delhi initiates. "I am there with the team till February 17. It has been a life-changer for me," concluded the young lad.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Feb 7, 2023, 6:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs AUS 2023: Australia could win Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1, predicts JP Duminy snt

    IND vs AUS 2023: Australia could win Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1, predicts JP Duminy

    IND vs AUS 2023 1st test India KL Rahul admits 'temptation' to play three spinners against Australia at Nagpur snt

    IND vs AUS 2023, 1st Test: KL Rahul admits India tempted to play three spinners against Australia at Nagpur

    One of the greats in his own right - Social media hails Aaron Finch sublime career post international retirement-ayh

    'One of the greats in his own right' - Social media hails Finch's sublime career post international retirement

    Australia T20 captain Aaron Finch announces retirement from international cricket; check details AJR

    Australia T20 captain Aaron Finch announces retirement from international cricket; check details

    WPL 2023 to be held in Mumbai from March 4-26; here's all you need to know snt

    WPL 2023 to be held in Mumbai from March 4-26; here's all you need to know

    Recent Stories

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani are NOW husband and wife; couple were in silver outfits RBA

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani are NOW husband and wife; couple were in silver outfits

    Police arrests 25-year-old for threat call to Mumbai airport; Official says suspect inspired by web series- adt

    Police arrests 25-year-old for threat call to Mumbai airport; Official says suspect inspired by web series

    Shama Sikander super-SEXY pictures: Actress flaunts her perfect body in BOLD outfit RBA

    Shama Sikander super-SEXY pictures: Actress flaunts her perfect body in BOLD outfit

    Mehrauli murder case Police say Aaftab used saw to cut Shraddha hands blowtorch to disfigure her face gcw

    Mehrauli murder case: Police say Aaftab used saw to cut Shraddha's hands, blowtorch to disfigure her face

    IND vs AUS 2023: Australia could win Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1, predicts JP Duminy snt

    IND vs AUS 2023: Australia could win Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1, predicts JP Duminy

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon