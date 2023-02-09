Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st Test: Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat debut; Australia opts to bat

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: India and Australia are facing off in the opening Nagpur Test on Thursday for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. While the hosts have Suryakumar Yadav and KS Bharat debut, the visitors have chosen to bat first.

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Nagpur/1st Test: Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat debut for India; Australia opts to bat-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Feb 9, 2023, 9:21 AM IST

    The stage is set for a 'Grand Test Series' as India and Australia hook up for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in the opening Test at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday. As both sides eye a place in the 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship Final, the series is highly significant to the two sides.

    Ahead of the Test, the coin toss took place, which was won by the visitors, who had no hesitation in electing to bat first, given that the surface looked dry and would only deteriorate as the fixture progressed. As for the hosts, they handed the debut caps to middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav and wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat.

    ALSO READ: IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st Test - Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and more

    After winning the toss, Australian skipper Pat Cummins reported, "We are going to bat. It looks like a pretty even wicket towards the middle. 2017 was a big series. We can't wait to get this started. We have had good preparation. We feel we are well placed. Two changes: Todd Murphy in [debuts], [Peter] Handscomb in for Travis Head."

    In the meantime, Indian captain Rohit Sharma registered, "We would have batted too. It looks pretty dry. There will be help for spinners. We got to wait and see how much it does. Yesterday, when we started training, we did see some seam movement for the pacers up front. We have had a good prep for the last five-six days."

    ALSO READ: IND VS AUS 2022-23, 1ST TEST: 'SOMEONE OF SURYAKUMAR YADAV'S CALIBRE SHOULD BE CONSIDERED' - SACHIN TENDULKAR

    "We trained on the aspects in store. It is a big one. We know the importance of the series, but we also understand it's about winning one session at a time. It's a long series. Three spinners, two seamers. Bharat and Suryakumar Yadav are debuting," added Rohit.

    Playing XI
    IND:     Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc & wk), Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj.
    AUS: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matt Renshaw, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy and Scott Boland.

    Last Updated Feb 9, 2023, 9:21 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Nagpur/1st Test: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and more-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st Test: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and more

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Nagpur/1st Test: Someone of Suryakumar Yadav calibre should be considered - Sachin Tendulkar-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Someone of Suryakumar Yadav's calibre should be considered' - Sachin Tendulkar

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Nagpur/1st Test: It is going to be tough - Rohit Sharma on Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st Test: 'It's going to be tough' - Rohit on who among Gill and Surya would make the cut

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Nagpur/1st Test: Date, time, venue, squads, where to watch live streaming, tickets and more-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st Test: Date, time, venue, squads, where to watch live streaming, tickets and more

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Nagpur/1st Test preview: India eyes summit clash, Australia seeks vengeance as Real Test kicks off-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st Test: India eyes summit clash, Australia seeks vengeance as 'Real Test' kicks off

    Recent Stories

    Kartik Aaryan recreates iconic 'Character Dheela' song for Shehzada, Salman Khan fans unimpressed vma

    Kartik Aaryan recreates iconic 'Character Dheela' song for Shehzada, Salman Khan fans unimpressed

    Tripura election 2023: BJP President JP Nadda to release party manifesto today; check details AJR

    Tripura election 2023: BJP President JP Nadda to release party manifesto today; check details

    Valentines Day 2023: Romantic destinations to celebrate this special day with your partner vma

    Valentines Day 2023: Romantic destinations to celebrate this special day with your partner

    Chocolate Day 2023: History, significance, quotes, wishes to celebrate the day RBA

    Chocolate Day 2023: History, significance, quotes, wishes to celebrate the day

    football Indian Super League 2022-23: Bipin Singh bhai makes it much easier - Lallianzuala Chhangte on their Mumbai City partnership-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: 'Bipin bhai makes it much easier' - Lallianzuala Chhangte on their Mumbai City partnership

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon