IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st Test: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and more

IND vs AUS 2022-23: India and Australia are all set to face off in the opening Nagpur Test on Thursday for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Here are the ideal fantasy xi picks, probable XI, prediction, where to watch and other details.

The stage is set for one of the most thrilling Test series, as India and Australia lock horns in the opening Test for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday. The series is of utmost importance to both sides, as the two are vying for their spot in the 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship Final, set to be played at The Oval in London between June 7-11.

While India has won the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy on the last three occasions, the hosts would be desperate to make it four in a row, having won the previous couple Down Under. On the other hand, the visitors last won a Test series in India in 2004 and would be frantic about getting the job done this time. Ahead of the same, we present the ideal fantasy xi picks, probable XI, prediction, where to watch and other match details.

Probable XI

IND: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill/KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Shubman Gill/Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel/Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj.

AUS: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar/Todd Murphy, Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland.

Fantasy XI

Batters: Rohit, Kohli, Smith (vc), Labuschagne and Gill (c)

Rohit and Gill would be the ideal openers here, followed by Kohli, who is effective at number three, while Smith has been a force at number four. Labuschagne can be compelling at any position, even in the middle order. While Gill's current superb run makes him the skipper, Smith's reliability makes him his deputy.

Wicketkeeper: Carey

Carey is the man in better form among all men in the department, making him a no-brainer here.

All-rounders: Jadeja, Ashwin and Head

While Jadeja and Ashwin are must-haves here, given their ability to impact on the turning tracks, Head also makes the cut given Nagpur's surface, as he can be aptly convincing with his leg spins.

Bowlers: Cummins and Siraj

The two have been the top performers for their respective sides in the format with their sheer pace and seam. Also, with the Nagpur track likely to assist seamers later during the Test, the two are most certain to make things difficult for the batters with the old ball.

Where to watch

Date and day: February 9, 2023 (Thursday)

Venue: Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur

Time: 9.30 AM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and other Star Sports regional language channels - Also available in HD

Where to watch (Online): Hotstar

Prediction: India wins, with its spinners making life difficult for Australia