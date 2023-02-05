Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs AUS 2023: Injured Hazlewood set to miss first Test; doubtful for second game

    Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood, who is recovering from an achilles injury, is set to miss the opening Test against India in Nagpur.

    IND vs AUS 2023: Injured Hazlewood set to miss first Test; doubtful for second game snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 5, 2023, 12:13 PM IST

    Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood, recovering from an Achilles injury, is expected to miss the first Test match in Nagpur against India and is still a questionable starter for the second match in Delhi. After bowling in the wet Sydney Test match against South Africa last month, the 32-year-left old's leg was hurt.

    "Not sure about the first Test. It's still a few days away but it's sneaking up pretty quickly," Hazlewood was quoted as saying by 'Cricbuzz' before Australia's final session at the KSCA Stadium in the outskirts of Bangalore on Sunday. 

    Also read: IND vs AUS 2022-23: Will preparing rank-turner pitches backfire for India?

    "Second one is obviously straight after as well. So, we'll play it by ear over the next week and next few days and hopefully Tuesday goes well," added the pacer, who is likely to have his first bowl in Nagpur on Tuesday. 

    The opening Test begins on February 9 and if he misses out, Scott Boland might get his first overseas Test. Australia is already without Mitchell Starc for the first Test, as the pacer is nursing a finger injury. 

    "Just a bit of workload management at the moment. Just managing the Achilles. I was bowling a fair bit leading into the tour at home and sort of just pushing up against it," Hazlewood said. 

    "Probably wasn't recovering as well as I would have liked between each session so thought we'd give it a few days here straight of the bat and try and get over the hump and have a bowl from Tuesday on (in Nagpur) and hope it goes well," the pacer added.

    Hazlewood has struggled mightily over the past two years, managing to appear in only four Tests and failing to finish a series.

    "It's been frustrating playing one Test at a time," said the right-arm pacer, who had played the first Test against West Indies but missed the next three with a side strain. 

    Also read: IND vs AUS 2022-23: Andrew McDonald asserts Cameron Green's 'outside chance' of playing Nagpur Test

    Hazlewood had made a comeback in the Sydney Test only to injure his Achilles. "It always feels the hardest Test to play, the first one and they sort of get easier as they go and you get to the other side, the end of the series, it gets hard again. Hopefully I can string a couple together on this tour," he said. 

    Despite all the injury breaks, Hazlewood's priority remains Test cricket with Australia set to play the World Championships Final and the Ashes apart from the Border Gavaskar trophy in India.

    "It's still the same mindset. It's still about taking every game as it comes. It's obviously a huge tour and a long tour as well. It's four Tests. It's not a two-Test series where you might push things to get up for it. Four Tests is a long time and the Ashes is there as well and there's cricket all the time. It's just about getting it right, you don't want it lingering around for months on end. The Achilles is a hard one, being a tendon it's couple of steps forward, one step back occasionally, which is how it goes for everyone when they've got this type of injury. Feels like it's heading in the right direction," he added. 

    Hazlewood also backed Boland to deliver if he happens to replace him in the series opener. "Scotty has bowled plenty at the MCG when it was a flat wicket, it probably wasn't swinging or reverse swinging so he knows how to work hard for a long period of time," he said. 

    Also read: IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'Will pick the bowlers that we think are going to take 20 wickets' - Pat Cummins

    "You've got Lance Morris who has worked hard on reverse swing for the last month and then a nice lead in here with a few sessions. The guys are excited first of all to play in the subcontinent, they both haven't yet, but they're very well qualified to do so," he concluded.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Feb 5, 2023, 12:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23: Will preparing rank-turner pitches backfire for India against Australia?-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Will preparing rank-turner pitches backfire for India?

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23: Andrew McDonald asserts Cameron Green outside chance of playing Nagpur/1st Test-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Andrew McDonald asserts Cameron Green's 'outside chance' of playing Nagpur Test

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23: Will pick the bowlers that we think are going to take 20 wickets - Pat Cummins-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'Will pick the bowlers that we think are going to take 20 wickets' - Pat Cummins

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: India is more vulnerable at home than it has been for some time - Greg Chappell of Australia-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'India is more vulnerable at home than it has been for some time' - Greg Chappell

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23: Alex Carey reminds and warns Australia of Indian pacers' deadliness with reverse swing-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Alex Carey reminds and warns Australia of Indian pacers' deadliness with reverse swing

    Recent Stories

    Pervez Musharraf passes away Former Pakistan President was suffering from amyloidosis Know all about it gcw

    Pervez Musharraf passes away: Former Pak President was suffering from amyloidosis; Know all about it

    4 things that makes Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra extra special gcw

    4 things that makes Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra extra special

    Tripura Election 2023: Tipra Motha releases manifesto, proposes police force under tribal council; check details - adt

    Tripura Election 2023: Tipra Motha releases manifesto, proposes police force under tribal council

    Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf passes away Reports gcw

    Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf passes away: Reports

    Urvashi Dholakia meets with an accident in Mumbai while travelling from shoot RBA

    Urvashi Dholakia meets with an accident in Mumbai while travelling from shoot

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon