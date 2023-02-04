IND vs AUS 2022-23: Will preparing rank-turner pitches backfire for India?

IND vs AUS 2022-23: India and Australia will lock horns in four Tests for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy next week. While the pitches for the series are expected to be turning tracks, will preparing rank-turners backfire for the hosts?

Fully aware of the current Indian batting line-up's issues of tackling spinners on rank turners, the team management will do well to ask for sporting tracks against Australia in the upcoming four-match Test series, which offers turn from the third day, feels former selectors and experts. Once known as master players of spin, the Indian teams in recent years have looked more at home against express pace and steep bounce while struggling against slow bowling.

The only noteworthy innings in the last two to three years on a rank turner would be current skipper Rohit Sharma's technically perfect knock of 161 on a wretched Chepauk track where the other top-order batters had struggled. Even an attack comprising Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan and Taijul Islam made life difficult for India in the second away Test in Mirpur last December before Ravichandran Ashwin, and Shreyas Iyer bailed them out.

"Playing spinners on a flat deck isn't the problem. We must admit that our batters have struggled against quality spin bowling on tracks that have offered turns. I don't know what kind of tracks will be in the offing, but rank turners could backfire," former Test spinner and noted commentator Murali Kartik told PTI during an interaction.

ALSO READ: IND vs AUS 2022-23 - Andrew McDonald asserts Cameron Green's 'outside chance' of playing Nagpur Test

Kartik explained that even at the domestic level, there aren't many players who are masters against spinners. "When I was in my teens and playing competitive league cricket in Chennai, as a 15-16-year-old, I was bowling to Vikram Rathour, S Sharath, Senthilnathan, some of the finest domestic batters of those times," he said.

"Then, I graduated to first-class cricket and was bowling to Ajay Sharma and the late Raman Lamba, two doyens of the Ranji Trophy. By the time I played international cricket, it had given me a lot of confidence," said Kartik, one of the best left-arm spinners of his generation. Kartik said it would all depend on the track when asked who among Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel should be the third spinner for India.

"Kuldeep could be a good choice if it is a flatter deck, as he has the skills to take the pitch out of the equation. If it starts turning from the second day onwards, Axar could come in. But if you ask me, the third spinner will invariably be under-bowled as you expect your two main guys to do the job," Kartik inferred.

ALSO READ: IND VS AUS 2022-23: 'WILL PICK THE BOWLERS THAT WE THINK ARE GOING TO TAKE 20 WICKETS' - PAT CUMMINS

Axar Patel likely to be the third spinner, feels former selector

Recently, Sunil Joshi, a part of the last selection panel, told ESPNCricinfo that if India wants to win the series, they would need Kuldeep in the playing XI. It was against Australia at Dharamsala five years back that Kuldeep made his Test debut with a four-wicket haul.

But injuries and team combination meant he could play only seven more Tests with 34 wickets in his kitty. Axar Patel, in the meantime, has played the same number of Tests in the last two years and has 47 wickets. "For me, there is no debate that Axar Patel should be India's third spinner with [Ravichandran] Ashwin and [Ravindra] Jadeja. The form in which he has been and on wickets that will be on offer, Axar is a straightforward choice," former national selector Jatin Paranjape said.

He also felt that India wouldn't prepare "snake pits", but he would expect the tracks to offer turn from the second day onwards. "I have full confidence in Rohit, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat [Kohli] that they would handle Nathan Lyon admirably," Paranjape said. His former colleague Devang Gandhi concurred with the choice of Axar as the third spinner.

ALSO READ: IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'India is more vulnerable at home than it has been for some time' - Greg Chappell

"Look, if you have a track that starts breaking immediately, then Axar is better than Kuldeep. Kuldeep will release the ball from the back of his hand, hence flight more. On tracks where the ball turns square, he will have the propensity to get hit. Also, he tends to go a little shorter when he tries bowling flatter. In the case of Axar, on turners, he hits the ideal length. Also, being a left-hander, he will add variety in the lower middle order," Paranjape added.

Play Rahul at No.5, and Bharath is your first keeper, says Prasad

Former chairman of selectors MSK Prasad feels that Shubman Gill's new-found confidence should be used to most full effect, and he should bat in the opening slot and not go down the order. "I would not mind seeing KL Rahul at No. 5 in Tests. I don't think Gill should be asked to come down the order. Rahul has played well in 50-over cricket, and I see no reason why he shouldn't come down the order," Prasad, a former India stumper, said.

Prasad feels that the choice between Axar and Kuldeep is tricky and can only pick one by looking at the track a day ahead of the match. In the case of wicketkeeper Prasad wants to see KS Bharat make his Test debut. Prasad played a role in the rise of Bharat. "He [Bharat] has been groomed for this role even in the presence of Rishabh Pant for the past two years. So, it is only fitting that Bharat is given the first chance to don the big gloves. He is ready," concluded Prasad.

(With inputs from PTI)