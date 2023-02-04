Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Andrew McDonald asserts Cameron Green's 'outside chance' of playing Nagpur Test

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Australia has a date with India for four Tests for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Meanwhile, Aussie head coach Andrew McDonald wants Cameron Green to play the opening Nagpur Test and feels he has an "outside chance".

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23: Andrew McDonald asserts Cameron Green outside chance of playing Nagpur/1st Test-ayh
    First Published Feb 4, 2023, 5:39 PM IST

    Dashing Australian all-rounder Cameron Green is making a quick recovery from his index finger injury and has an "outside chance" of making it to the playing XI for the opening Test against India starting in Nagpur on February 9. The 23-year-old seam bowling all-rounder, who is recovering from surgery on his index finger in his right hand, had a bowl at the nets in Alur.

    "We haven't put a clear line through him on the team sheet. So, I wouldn't say he [Green] was in discomfort when he was bowling," McDonald told reporters in Bengaluru on the sidelines of their four-day training camp. However, there are still some concerns when he is batting, admitted the head coach.

    ALSO READ: IND VS AUS 2022-23: 'WILL PICK THE BOWLERS THAT WE THINK ARE GOING TO TAKE 20 WICKETS' - PAT CUMMINS

    "I think one of the deliveries jarred the bottom of the bat, which can create discomfort for anyone, but there is a little awareness around that finger. He [Green] has made some significant steps forward in the last couple of days, probably to my surprise. So, there is still an outside chance, everything going well, he might be on the team sheet," McDonald kept the options open.

    Skipper Pat Cummins had earlier ruled out Green from bowling in the Test should he play, but McDonald said he had made significant progress. Green's inclusion would allow Australia to include an extra specialist spinner in its bid to win its first Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India since 2004.

    ALSO READ: IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'India is more vulnerable at home than it has been for some time' - Greg Chappell

    McDonald further said Australia's explosive opener David Warner is fully "recharged" and looking forward to making amends for his poor runs in some of the previous tours in the upcoming Test series. The 36-year-old, who has a poor record of averaging 24.25 in eights Tests in India, had complained of exhaustion and said he would have preferred the night off from the Cricket Australia (CA) awards to recover from a busy home summer.

    "I haven't noticed any fatigue in David Warner since I arrived. I would dispel that as a bit of a myth. He has had a few days off. He has been there [at training] for one of the two days, and he is not there today. We are managing each individual coming in around their specific preparation and where they have been, and there is no doubt it was a demanding summer into BBL. It creates a challenge back into Test match cricket," McDonald said.

    ALSO READ: IND VS AUS 2022-23 - ALEX CAREY REMINDS AND WARNS AUSTRALIA OF INDIAN PACERS' DEADLINESS WITH REVERSE SWING

    "But, we feel the preparation we have him on, he will be recharged and ready to go. It has been well-documented that he has yet to have the series he would like. It's always challenging. I think he is applying himself in his downtime to land on a method to take on the Indian spinners and the quicks and to have a successful tour. I think you will see him fully invigorated, invested, and fully charged for the challenge ahead," concluded McDonald.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Feb 4, 2023, 5:39 PM IST
