IND vs AUS 2022-23, 2nd ODI: Rohit returns as captain; spotlight on Rahul-Jadeja; India aims to seal series

IND vs AUS 2022-23: India heads into the second Visakhapatnam ODI as the favourite to seal the series against Australia, with the spotlight on KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadea, while Rohit Sharma returns as the skipper.

The spotlight will again be on wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja when India takes on Australia in the second One-Day International (ODI) at the Dr YS Rajashekar Reddy Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, with regular captain Rohit Sharma returning to lead the side after missing the opening game in Mumbai.

India defeated Australia by five wickets in a low-scoring match at the Wankhede Stadium. Rahul struggled to find form during the Border-Gavaskar series, leading to him being dropped for the third and fourth Tests, scoring a patient unbeaten 75 as the hosts cantered home. Jadeja, playing ODI cricket after nearly eight months due to a knee injury and subsequent surgery, scored an unbeaten 45 in the chase of 188 on Friday. He also bowled a tight spell and returned figures of 2/46 to be declared 'Player of the Match'.

With the ICC World Cup being hosted by India later this year, an in-form Rahul and a fully-fit Jadeja will be an asset, and the three-match series will help the selectors assess the duo's progress. India would look to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series and also try to make amends with the bat after it was in a spot of bother at 4/39 and later at 5/83 before Rahul and Jadeja came together at the crease to guide the hosts to victory with 61 balls to spare.

Rohit Sharma's return to captaincy duties will give solidity to the top order, which crumbled to the pace and variations of Australian quick Mitchell Starc. The lanky left-arm pacer's three-wicket burst at the start put India under tremendous pressure, with Virat Kohli (4), Suryakumar Yadav (0) and Shubman Gill (20) departing in quick succession after pacer Marcus Stoinis had made an early dent by dismissing young wicketkeeper-opener Ishan Kishan for three runs.

Indian batters have occasionally looked tentative against quality left-arm pacers. Facing Starc in the remaining two games should give them good practice in home conditions, with efforts focused on preparing for the CWC in October-November. With Sharma set to open, Kishan will likely make way for the regular captain.

While only a little should be read into Kohli and Gill's below-par scores in the first ODI, middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav's inability to find his mojo in the 50-over format is a reason for concern. A marauder with the bat in T20Is, Suryakumar is still finding his feet in ODIs. He has gone without a 50 in all five ODIs this year. Surya has now played 15 ODIs (13 innings) without a score exceeding 50.

However, with no timeline set for middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer's return, India will keep auditioning Suryakumar for the role at No. 4. India's bowling did a tremendous job in Mumbai, with pacers Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj flourishing on a pace-friendly Wankhede pitch. But wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav could not make a strong impression.

However, the team management is expected to avoid tinkering with the bowling line-up, with Pandya as a third seamer to perfection in Mumbai. The weather forecast for the second ODI is of scattered thunderstorms, at least in the first half, which also means that pacers from either side can swing the ball if the conditions are windy.

Australia wants to try out different combinations during the series. On Friday, it went in with four all-rounders -- Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell -- and still couldn't trouble India much, which would be a concern for stand-in captain Steven Smith. As a makeshift opener in the absence of veteran explosive opener David Warner, Marsh provided a rapid start with a 65-ball 81. Still, Australia lost the way in the middle overs, crashing from 129/2 to 188 against a quality pace in Mumbai. The visitors lost six wickets for a meagre 19 runs despite having a deep batting line-up, something that they will look to work on.

Smith and all-rounder Marnus Labuschagne may have encountered 'difficult' pitches in the Test series. Still, the wickets for ODIs in India are usually batter-friendly, and both the Aussie mainstays will be expected to do more. Smith has yet to cross the 50-run mark on this India tour. For someone with a mountain of runs against India, the Australian stand-in skipper will look to end the drought. Australia's fast bowling looked terrific in Mumbai, with Sean Abbott keeping a lid on the Indians with tight lines and Green and Stoinis chipping in.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel and Jaydev Unadkat.

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (wk), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa.

Match details

Date and day: March 19, 2023 (Sunday)

Venue: Dr YS Rajashekar Reddy Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Time: 1.30 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and other Star Sports regional language channels - Also available in HD

Where to watch (Online): Hotstar

(With inputs from PTI)