IND vs AUS, 1st ODI: 'Calming to those watching from the outside' - Pandya hails Rahul-Jadeja's fine batting

IND vs AUS 2022-23: India got past Australia in the opening Mumbai ODI by five wickets, thanks to patient batting from KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja, while Hardik Pandya was all-praise for the duo.

Indian all-rounder and stand-in skipper, Hardik Pandya gave a big thumbs up to the embattled wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja following India's five-wicket success against Australia in the first One-Day International (ODI) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, saying they had a tremendous calming effect on those watching from the sidelines. Test vice-captain Rahul, who was dropped for the third and fourth Tests against Australia because of poor form, struck an unbeaten 75 and, along with Jadeja (45*), helped the hosts take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. "I am proud of the way we played today. Jaddu [Jadeja] did what he was supposed to do coming back after eight months away from ODIs. I enjoyed my bowling and batting, would have loved to finish it off, but the way KL and Jaddu batted, it was calming to those watching from the outside," said Pandya, the stand-in India skipper for the match at Wankhede. ALSO READ: IND VS AUS 2022-23, 1ST ODI - KL RAHUL'S PATIENT UNBEATEN 75 STEERS INDIA HOME; SOCIAL MEDIA DELIGHTED

Rahul, who mainly opens for India, was brought at No.5 following his Test disappointments. But, despite the chips being down, he played patiently, consuming 96 balls for his well-made 75. Pandya conceded India was under pressure while bowling and batting, but in the end, the team's composure saw it through.

All-rounder Mitchell Marsh's 65-ball 81 and the visitors' quick start stressed India. Still, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Jadeja kept chipping away with timely wickets to bundle out Australia for 188 in 35.4 overs finally. "We were under pressure in both innings but kept our composure and found ways to escape those situations. When we got the momentum our way, we didn't let it go," added Pandya. ALSO WATCH: 'Thalaiva in the house': Twitter explodes as Rajinikanth graces Wankhede for IND vs AUS ODI

'Player of the Match' Jadeja said playing ODI cricket after eight months due to knee surgery, he was only looking to get used to the format and that his performance had come as a bonus. "Playing ODI cricket after eight months, I was looking to adapt to the structure as early as possible. Luckily I got two wickets, and with the bat, I was only looking to build a partnership with KL," he said during the presentation ceremony.

"We were playing Test cricket, so the line and length are different here. You can't keep bowling at one pace. I was looking to bowl in good areas. Also, I was getting a little turn, so I thought I need to bowl in the right areas, and the wicket will do the rest," added Jadeja. ALSO READ: IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st ODI - Supporters acclaim Siraj-Shami show as their three-for halts Australia at 188

Losing team captain Steven Smith said a score in the vicinity of 260-270 would have been ideal for the wicket, adding that India bowled well to rock their boat. "We weren't expecting this when we rocked up here. India bowled well this morning, but we probably left a few out there. Had we got 250, we would have had some competition," he felt.

