    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Meme fest explodes after Venkatesh Prasad fires fresh salvo at struggling KL Rahul

    In a series of Tweets, former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad questioned those backing India's persistence with out-of-form KL Rahul in the ongoing series against Australia owing to an excellent 'overseas Test record'.

    First Published Feb 20, 2023, 4:20 PM IST

    Indian opener KL Rahul, who failed to create an impact in ongoing India vs Australia four-match Test series, has been slammed by cricket enthusiasts and critics for his lacklustre form. Several irked followers of Indian cricket have questioned the selectors' and coach Rahul Dravid's persistence in playing the Karnataka lad, despite his poor run with the bat. One such person who has been KL Rahul's staunchest critic is former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad, who has repeatedly questioned Rahul's selection over in-form Shubman Gill, Shikhar Dhawan, etc.

    A day after India retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after sealing a 6-wicket win over Australia in the second Test in New Delhi, Venkatesh Prasad fired his fresh salvo at KL Rahul on Twitter and criticised the 'overseas Test record' perception that some have of the opening batter.

    "There is a view that KL Rahul has an outstanding overseas Test record. But stats speak otherwise. He has a test avg of 30 overseas in 56 innings. He has scored 6 overseas centuries but followed it up with a string of low scores that's why averaging 30. Let's look at a few others," Prasad tweeted with a graphic highlighting KL Rahul's overseas record.

    The former India pacer also tweeted statistics of other opening batters -- Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill and Ajinkya Rahane -- suggesting their numbers are better than KL Rahul's.

    "Shikhar Dhawan has the best overseas average amongst recent openers. Avg of nearly 40 with 5 100's. Though he too hasn't been consistent in Test but had Outstanding centuries in SL and NZ, plus a much better home record," Prasad noted.

    "Mayank Agarwal after the brilliant start in Aust did struggle in away test matches.But he has by far the best home record. Avg of nearly 70 in 13 innings,2 double 100's & a 150 on a Wankhede pitch where everyone else struggled. Great against spin & had a prolific domestic season," the former Indian pacer continued.

    "Shubhman Gill has had a brief international career and in 14 overseas innings averages 37, with his 91 at Gabba amongst the best overseas 4th innings and has been in outstanding form," Prasad added.

    "And if overseas performance is a criteria, Ajinkya Rahane despite being out of form and also inconsistent before being dropped had obe of the best overseas Test record, averaging over 40 overseas in 50 test matches. Was out of form and dropped ...," the former Indian pacer noted.

    In conclusion, Venkatesh Prasad wrote, "But with KL being retained for the remaining 2 test matches, if he is picked in the playing 11, Indore is his best chance of coming back to form and silencing critics like me. Else needs to play county cricket, perform well and make a comeback in the Test side."

    KL Rahul has been retained in the Indian squad for the 3rd and 4th Test against Australia in Indore and Ahmedabad, respectively, but no longer enjoys the tag of a 'vice-captain'. However, this has not stopped netizens from reacting to Venkatesh Prasad's fresh salvo at out-of-form KL Rahul.

    Here's a look at the meme fest that exploded after the former Indian pacer's latest jibe at the opening batter:

    Last Updated Feb 20, 2023, 4:20 PM IST
