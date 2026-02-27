Jammu and Kashmir pacer Aquib Nabi Dar has been making waves in the ongoing domestic season, especially the Ranji Trophy 2025/26, where he has dominated the headlines with his consistent performances. Auqib has become the leading wicket-taker of the ongoing Ranji Trophy season, picking 60 wickets and playing a key role in helping J&K reach their maiden final of the tournament.

In the final, against Karnataka in Hubli, which will conclude on February 28, Auqib has dismantled the opposition’s batting line-up with his five-wicket haul and registered the figures of 5/54 at an economy rate of 2.30 in 23 overs in the first innings. His dominant performance with the ball allowed his team to build a massive first-innings lead and put them on the verge of a historic first Ranji Trophy triumph.

Auqib Nabi Dar’s performance in the final has earned praise from former India cricketers Sourav Ganguly and Dinesh Karthik, who demanded his inclusion in the India squad. Ganguly wanted the selectors to pick him for India’s white-ball tour of England, while Karthik demanded his inclusion in the Test squad.

On that note, let’s take a look at why Auqib Nabi Dar could be considered for India’s Test selection.