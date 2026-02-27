Despite Zimbabwe’s 72-run loss to India in the T20 WC 2026 Super 8 clash in Chennai, Brian Bennett shone with 97*. He went viral after hilariously replying “I’m Bennett” when asked about his missed century during the post-match press conference.

Brian Bennett was Zimbabwe’s star performer despite a 72-run defeat to Team India in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium or Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Thursday, February 26.

With a 257-run target, Zimbabwe failed to chase it down as they were restricted to 184/6 in 20 overs. Brian Bennett brilliantly led the batting with an unbeaten knock of 97 off 59 balls, including 8 fours and 6 sixes, at a strike rate of 164.41. The young batter formed a crucial 72-run partnership for the third wicket with captain Sikandar Raza, who scored 31 off 21 balls, to keep the scoreboard ticking.

Despite the defeat, Bennett’s knock was one of the most talked-about as the Zimbabwe star batter frustrated the Indian bowling attack with his aggressive strokeplay. The 22-year-old missed out on his maiden World Cup century as he was starved of strike in the final over of the run chase, when Zimbabwe required 92 off 6 balls to win the match.

‘I’m Bennett’

As Brian Bennett stole the spotlight with his aggressive batting at Chepauk, the Zimbabwe star batter encountered a hilarious moment during the post-match press conference. The 22-year-old was taking questions from the reporters in the media room of the Chepauk Stadium when a journalist asked about his missed century, but Bennett hilariously misunderstood the question.

In a video posted by ICC on its Instagram handle, an Indian journalist was heard asking the Zimbabwean star batter about his missed century in a crucial Super 8 fixture against Team India in Chennai.

“Bennett had a good chance to score a century. A century in the World Cup is always special. Why didn’t your batters give him a chance to score a century?” the journalist asked Bennett.

However, Bennett was apparently thinking the reporter was addressing him by name rather than the century and himself, replying, “I’m Bennett,” which led to laughter in the media room and went viral on social media.

Brian Bennett batted with confidence and flair throughout Zimbabwe’s innings, showcasing his power-hitting and composure under pressure. Despite the loss, his unbeaten 97-run knock was widely praised and cemented him as one of the rising stars in the T20 World Cup 2026.

‘It Would’ve Been Nice’

Speaking about missing out on his maiden World Cup century, Brian Bennett stated that he understood that reaching a century isn’t possible in tough situations, especially when Zimbabwe were chasing a hefty 257-run target.

The 22-year-old expressed his gratitude to have gotten a chance to go out and bat, adding that chasing India’s huge total of 257 made achieving the milestone extremely challenging.

“Yeah, it would have been nice. Cricket is just like that sometimes. I'm not always going to get to that landmark,” Bennett said.

“I’m just grateful for today, to get out there and put on a good innings, but I couldn’t get over the line... 250 (257) was going to be a tough one to win,” he added.

Brian Bennett is one of the standout batters of the T20 World Cup 2026, amassing 277 runs, including three fifties, at an astounding strike rate of 277 and a strike rate of 135.78 in five matches.

In his T20I career, Bennett has amassed 1873 runs, including a century and 12 fifties, at an average of 36.72 and a strike rate of 143.96 in 57 matches.

