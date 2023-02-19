IND vs AUS 2022-23: BCCI retains same squad for remaining Tests; Rohit Sharma to miss 1st ODI

IND vs AUS 2022-23: India possesses a 2-0 lead over Australia, retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Meanwhile, BCCI has kept the same squad for the remaining two Tests, while Rohit Sharma will miss the opening ODI.

Image credit: PTI

On Sunday, the All-India Senior Selection Committee retained the team for the third and fourth Tests against Australia, keeping faith in out-of-form wicketkeeper-opener KL Rahul despite his repeated failures. Seasoned left-arm seamer Jaydev Unadkat was part of the squad for the first two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy but was released to represent Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy final against Bengal. He is back in the team for the remaining two matches.

Fresh from leading Saurashtra to a Ranji Trophy title triumph, Unadkat has also returned to the One-Day International (ODI) squad for the limited overs series that will take place after the Test rubber. Speedster Jasprit Bumrah, who has been out of action at the international level since September 2022 due to back issues, and missed the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Australia, Bangladesh tour, and the home series versus Sri Lanka and New Zealand, is not part of either the Test or the ODI team and will return to play during the Indian Premier League (IPL) for record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI).

