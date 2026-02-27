Indian batter Rinku Singh’s father, Khanchandra Singh, passed away after stage-4 liver cancer, making Rinku leave the team camp. An old video shows his heartbreak over Rinku’s 2024 T20 WC snub and his key role in supporting his son’s cricket journey.

Team India left-handed batter Rinku Singh’s father, Khanchandra Singh, breathed his last after a battle with liver cancer on Thursday, February 27. Khanchandran was admitted to Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida on Saturday after his health condition worsened, which led Rinku to leave the India squad in Chennai and fly back home to be with his ailing father.

However, despite rejoining the squad ahead of the Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe, Rinku Singh again left the team camp after his father succumbed to a prolonged battle with stage-4 liver cancer at Yathrath Hospital in Greater Noida. India batter will perform the final rites of his father, Khanchandra Singh, at his hometown in Aligarh.

Khanchandran Singh’s body was brought to Aligarh from Greater Noida, where family members and well‑wishers paid their respects before his last rites were performed. Rinku Singh is expected to rejoin the squad ahead of India’s crucial Super 8 fixture against the West Indies after fulfilling his family obligations and performing his father’s final rites in Aligarh.

Heartbroken Khanchandran Singh’s Video Goes Viral

As Khanchandran Singh departed for the heavenly abode after his long battle with liver cancer, an old video of him resurfaced on social media, especially X handle (formerly Twitter), where he expressed his disappointment over his son’s exclusion from India’s T20 World Cup 2024 squad.

In a viral video, Rinku Singh’s father was visibly upset over Rinku’s snub from the 15-member squad, mentioning that Rinku had personally informed his mother about the omission.

“We bought crackers and celebrating as we thought that Rinku would be in the Indian team XI for the T20 World Cup. But Rinku called his mother & broke the news, he was heartbroken." Khanchandra told News24 in 2024.

The clip has surfaced on social media, drawing attention to the support and concern Khanchandra Singh had always shown for his son’s cricketing career. Though Rinku Singh was not part of the India squad for the T20 World Cup 2026 but was included in the reserves.

Rinku Singh was finally made to the India squad for the ongoing edition of the T20 World Cup 2026, which would have delighted his father, who was battling with a serious health condition that had kept him hospitalized in recent weeks before breathing his last on Friday.

Khanchandran Singh’s Role in Rinku’s Cricketing Journey

Rinku Singh comes from a poor familybackground, with his father working as a gas cylinder supplier. Despite financial challenges, Khanchandra Singh was deeply supportive of his son’s cricketing ambitions, often making personal sacrifices to ensure Rinku could train and play.

Initially skeptical of his son playing cricket and wanting him to focus on his studies because of financial constraints, Khanchandran Singh became his son’s biggest supporter, encouraging him to pursue the sport seriously and providing whatever he could to help nurture his talent.

Despite poor financial conditions, which prompted Rinku Singh to take a sweeper job to support the family, Khanchandra continued to motivate him to train and play cricket, never letting financial hardships deter his son’s ambitions. Khanchandran Singh’s support and sacrifices were eventually repaid when he was first picked by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for INR 80 lakh at the 2018 IPL Mega Auction.

In 2023, Rinku Singh was picked to India squad for the T20I series against Ireland. Over the last two years, the southpaw has been part of India’s plans in limited‑overs cricket, earning opportunities in T20Is, while showcasing his power‑hitting and finishing abilities in domestic and IPL cricket.

Khanchandran Singh’s support played a crucial role in Rinku Singh’s rise in his cricketing career, which saw him transformed from a young aspirant from a modest family background into a recognized talent in India’s limited-overs setup and a key player in the IPL.

