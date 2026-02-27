Tilak Varma has already shown his ability to thrive in the finishing role while playing for Mumbai Indians. Batting frequently at number five, he amassed 689 runs from 25 innings at an average of 40.53 and a strike rate of 137.80, including three half‑centuries.

His highest IPL score, an unbeaten 84 off 46 balls against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2023, also came at this position. India’s decision to push him down the order places him in familiar territory, allowing him to replicate his franchise success on the international stage.