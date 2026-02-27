- Home
Tilak Varma’s move down the order has reshaped India’s T20 World Cup 2026 strategy. Discover how his finishing role boosts balance, solves top‑order issues, and eases pressure on teammates, making him a vital asset in crunch situations.
Proven success at number five in IPL
Tilak Varma has already shown his ability to thrive in the finishing role while playing for Mumbai Indians. Batting frequently at number five, he amassed 689 runs from 25 innings at an average of 40.53 and a strike rate of 137.80, including three half‑centuries.
His highest IPL score, an unbeaten 84 off 46 balls against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2023, also came at this position. India’s decision to push him down the order places him in familiar territory, allowing him to replicate his franchise success on the international stage.
Solving India’s top‑order imbalance
India’s opening combination of Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan created a challenge, with three left‑handers stacked at the top when Tilak followed them. Opposition teams exploited this by using off‑spinners early, targeting the match‑up advantage. By moving Tilak down the order, India introduced Sanju Samson into the top three, breaking the sequence of left‑handers.
This tactical switch forced bowlers like Sikandar Raza to rethink their plans, as Samson’s presence negated the off‑spin threat. The result was immediate: India’s openers added 48 runs in just 3.4 overs, giving Abhishek the breathing space to settle and score a half‑century, regaining his form.
Reducing pressure on lower‑order hitters
Tilak’s presence in the finishing role has eased the burden on India’s other power hitters, particularly Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube. With Tilak anchoring the lower middle order, Hardik was free to unleash his natural attacking game. In one instance, he smashed an unbeaten 50 off just 23 balls, partnering Tilak in an explosive 84‑run stand off 31 deliveries.
This dynamic allowed India to maximize Hardik’s abilities by promoting him higher up the order, ensuring he faced more balls without shouldering the entire finishing responsibility. Dube, waiting in the dugout, added further depth, making India’s lower order one of the most formidable in the tournament.
