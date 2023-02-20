Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: David Warner doubtful with concussion, Josh Hazlewood ruled out of series remainder

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Australia has failed to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after losing the second Delhi Test to India. Meanwhile, David Warner is doubtful with a concussion for the third Indore Test, while Josh Hazlewood is out of the series remainder.

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Indore/3rd Test: David Warner doubtful with concussion, Josh Hazlewood ruled out of series remainder-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Feb 20, 2023, 3:02 PM IST

    Australia is yet to produce a commendable performance in its ongoing tour of India, having lost the opening couple of Tests and missing out on the chance to win back the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. As things move to the third Test, to be played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, doubts remain over explosive senior opener David Warner, who most of the second Test in Delhi with a concussion, while injured pacer Josh Hazlewood would need more time to recover and has been ruled out of the remainder of the series.

    As per ESPNCricinfo, Australian head coach Andrew McDonald confirmed the development and said, "Josh Hazlewood out, he'll be going home. [Warner]'s still sore at the moment. We had a meeting just before discussing this. We're in no rush to make any decisions around Davey. Just seeing how that settles, how functional that is."

    ALSO READ: IND vs AUS 2022-23 - Michael Clarke slams Australia's lacklustre show; reveals one 'major mistake'

    "It will be basically how sore and functional it is as to what decision we make with him and then the length of the injury. There's some talk the length of injury could be anywhere between a week plus depending on how that settles down. There's a bit of unknown there. I'll leave that to the medical team, and they'll inform me once they know," added McDonald.

    Speaking on Warner's replacement, McDonald backed Travis Head to fill in for him and stated, "If Dave's unavailable, it will make perfect sense. We discussed before coming over here that if we were to lose an opening batter, Trav would be one we'd look to put up there. We feel in the subcontinental conditions that, he can get off to the fast start he showed. We don't see [Head] as an opener in all conditions, more subcontinental and in other conditions back to the middle order."

    ALSO READ: IND vs AUS 2022-23 - Pat Cummins flies back home for personal reason; to return in time for 3rd Test

    At the same time, McDonald backed all-rounder Cameron Green and seamer Mitchell Starc to be fit for Indore, noting, "He [Green] was close [to playing in Delhi]. It's building confidence. He had the setback in Bangalore, a little setback batting in Bangalore where he had some jarring, and there was a fair bit of discomfort in that finger."

    "If he didn't have that, I think the second Test was real. But it probably just delayed it those few days. And we contemplated him as a concussion sub as well. So, that was another discussion. But, we felt like if he wasn't right to go at the start, what was a couple of days? We're better off loading up for the third Test match and in a good frame of mind," continued McDonald.

    ALSO READ: IND vs AUS 2022-23 - BCCI retains same squad for remaining Tests; Rohit Sharma to miss 1st ODI

    While there were talks of a now-fit senior all-rounder Glenn Maxwell being recalled for the India Tests after his return to Sheffield Shield, McDonald brushed it aside by saying, "He's played one game. What did he get [to score]? Five! He played club cricket and got 61. We'll see how we go. We've got the one-day squad that we'll announce. If he gets through everything he needs, he'll be a starter for that one-day series. Anything forward of that will be discussed."

    Last Updated Feb 20, 2023, 3:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICC Womens T20 World Cup 2023, IND vs IRE preview: India targets big win versus lowly Ireland to qualify for semis-ayh

    ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, IND vs IRE: India targets big win versus lowly Ireland to qualify for semis

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: Angry about the way Australia went about its work against India - fumes Allan Border-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 2nd Test: 'Angry about the way Australia went about its work' - fumes Allan Border

    Ex-BCCI panel chief Neeraj Kumar's book talks about malpractices in Indian cricket-ayh

    Ex-BCCI panel chief Neeraj Kumar's book talks about 'malpractices' in Indian cricket

    Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Final, BEN vs SAU: Saurashtra startle Bengal by nine wickets to win second title; fans rejoice-ayh

    Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Final: Saurashtra startle Bengal by nine wickets to win second title; fans rejoice

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: India pounds Australia by 6 wickets to retain Border-Gavaskar Trophy; Twitter celebrates-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: India pounds Australia by 6 wickets to retain Border-Gavaskar Trophy; Twitter celebrates

    Recent Stories

    Cant steal Thackeray name: Uddhav Thackeray tells Eknath Shinde; alleges conspiracy by BJP to finish Shiv Sena - adt

    'Can't steal Thackeray name': Uddhav tells Eknath Shinde; alleges conspiracy by BJP to finish Shiv Sena

    Sara Ali Khan gets trolled for worshipping Lord Shiva and disobeying Islamic principles; here's what they said RBA

    Sara Ali Khan gets trolled for worshipping Lord Shiva, disobeying Islamic customs; know what netizens said

    Gujarat govt seeks death penalty for 11 Godhra train burning convicts; check details AJR

    Gujarat govt seeks death penalty for 11 Godhra train burning convicts; check details

    football ligue 1 psg vs lille osc watch lionel messi free kick goal different angles ultimate one word reaction antonela roccuzzo snt

    Messi's ultimate one-word reaction to game-winning free-kick goal in PSG vs Lille OSC wins hearts

    Karnataka government warns action against two top female bureaucrats amid public spat - adt

    Karnataka government warns action against two top female bureaucrats amid public spat

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon
    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023 The ePlane Company Indian startup from IIT Madras aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Aero India 2023: Indian startup aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: Garuda Aerospace CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash speaks to Asianet News

    Aero India 2023: 'The Game of Drones has begun...'

    Video Icon