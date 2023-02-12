Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Desperate Australia's surprise call-up Matt Kuhnemann excited to be part of Test squad

    Queensland spinner Matt Kuhnemann has been called into the Test squad and keenly watched Ravindra Jadeja's performance in the first Test between India and Australia at Nagpur.

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Desperate Australia's surprise call-up Matt Kuhnemann excited to be part of Test squad snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 12, 2023, 2:01 PM IST

    After a shock defeat against hosts India in the first Test at Nagpur, a desperate Australian side has called uncapped left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann into the Test squad ahead of the second game in New Delhi, with his Queensland teammate Mitchell Swepson heading home for the birth of his first child.

    Swepson will now fly back to Brisbane to be with his expecting fiancée, Jess, after being passed over for the first Test, which India won by an innings and 132 runs. Ashton Agar, a left-arm spinner, was also left out for the clash at Nagpur.

    Also read: IND vs AUS 2022-23: Rohit lauds Ashwin, Jadeja; reveals how lesson learnt from Kohli helped win Nagpur Test

    Kuhnemann is on his way to New Delhi and will likely team up with Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy if a different turning pitch materialises.

    The 26-year-old from the Gold Coast watched from his hotel room in Melbourne after the play in the Bulls' Sheffield Shield match ended on Sunday as fellow left-arm orthodox spinner Ravindra Jadeja mesmerised Australia during the first Test.

    "He's a live chance to play in the next Test match," Australia coach Andrew McDonald told reporters on Sunday. "If we play three spinners then we clearly want back-up here and available in the squad if that's the way we want to go. That's why we've got four spinners in the squad."

    During Australia's winter tour of Sri Lanka, Kuhnemann made his limited-overs debut unexpectedly. He took 2-55 off 21 overs and 1-67 off 23 overs at the MCG.

    Also read: IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Never thought Australia would get bowled out in a session' - Rohit Sharma

    "I got a phone call yesterday morning when we were walking out for the warm-up, to my surprise. I was pretty shocked and I was probably a little bit nowhere in the first session yesterday," Kuhnemann said after the Bulls' 164-run defeat to Victoria.

    "But it was a pretty amazing feeling and it's pretty cool to tell the boys as well at the warm-ups. I've watched every day (of the first Test), I've just been such a fan of these series, they're so good to watch. Todd Murphy was exceptional, and I watched how Jadeja bowled. I'm just really excited to be to get over there and be with the boys," the left-arm spinner added.

    Murphy set records on his debut at the VCA Stadium, but McDonald acknowledged that the team's thinkers are worried that Lyon and Murphy, both right-arm off-spinners, are too similar.

    "The question for us was, is it too similar with two spinners operating in tandem spinning the ball? Did we use enough angles over and around at certain times?" said the Australian coach.

    "I thought Todd Murphy - we talk about all the negatives out of the game – but I thought that was a huge positive for us as a team. It gives us a different look at some potential structures for the next team," he concluded.

    Also read: IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Not one of those pitches where you might get the gloves ripping off' - R Ashwin

    Last Updated Feb 12, 2023, 2:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Rohit Sharma lauds Ashwin, Jadeja; reveals how lesson learnt from Virat Kohli helped win Nagpur Test snt

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Rohit lauds Ashwin, Jadeja; reveals how lesson learnt from Kohli helped win Nagpur Test

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Nagpur/1st Test: Never thought Australia would get bowled out in a session - India captain Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Never thought Australia would get bowled out in a session' - Rohit Sharma

    ICC Womens T20 World Cup 2023, IND vs PAK: Smriti Mandhana drops big hint if she would play for India vs Pakistan-ayh

    ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, IND vs PAK: Smriti Mandhana drops big hint if she would play vs Pakistan

    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy Nagpur/1st Test Not one of those pitches where you might get the gloves ripping off - Ravi Ashwin-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Not one of those pitches where you might get the gloves ripping off' - R Ashwin

    IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23 Nagpur/1st Test Ravichandran Ashwin 31st fifer rattles Australia for 91 as India draws first blood twitter reacts-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st Test: Ashwin's 31st fifer rattles Australia for 91 as India draws first blood

    Recent Stories

    US welcomes any effort by India to end Russia-Ukraine war: White House - adt

    US welcomes any effort by India to end Russia-Ukraine war: White House

    Kangana Ranaut takes jibes at Tanmay Bhat for promoting 'child porn' - READ vma

    Kangana Ranaut takes jibes at Tanmay Bhat for promoting 'child porn' - READ

    football Injured PSG star Kylian Mbappe sends strong message to fans ahead of Champions League clash against Bayern Munich snt

    Injured PSG star Mbappe sends strong message to fans ahead of Champions League clash against Bayern Munich

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Rohit Sharma lauds Ashwin, Jadeja; reveals how lesson learnt from Virat Kohli helped win Nagpur Test snt

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Rohit lauds Ashwin, Jadeja; reveals how lesson learnt from Kohli helped win Nagpur Test

    iPhone 15 iPhone 15 Ultra likely to have new camera bump Report gcw

    iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Ultra likely to have 'new camera bump': Report

    Recent Videos

    Watch Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Video Icon
    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon