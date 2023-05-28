WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Is Virat Kohli the key to success for India against Australia? Michael Hussey remarks

WTC Final takes place on June 7 between India and Australia at The Oval. With Virat Kohli coming off a glowing form for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2023, Michel Hussey feels he might be the key to the Indians' success against the Australians.

Legendary former Australian batter Michael Hussey senses that it would be "hard to see past Virat Kohli" if India is to succeed in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final 2021-23 versus Australia set to occur at The Oval in London from June 7. Apart from Kohli, veteran skipper-sum-opener Rohit Sharma will also play a key role in India's chances in the WTC Final, the former Australia batter deemed.

"It's hard to see past Virat Kohli. He [Kohli] is obviously coming back into some great form again in all forms of the game, so both he and Rohit Sharma with the bat will be important for India," Hussey told ICC. Kohli is seemingly re-enjoying his best form and recently scored successive tons in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), finishing as the side's second-highest run-scorer after skipper Faf du Plessis and the third overall in the event.

Kohli has landed in the United Kingdom (UK) along with pacer Mohammad Siraj, and the side has already begun training at the Kent Cricket Ground ahead of the grand finale. India lately bested in the home five-Test series versus Australia to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Still, the WTC Final will be a different ball game, measures Hussey.

"It is going to be played in England. So, English conditions will be different to the recent series in India, so I think the fast bowlers will be important. Pat Cummins [is key for Australia] and Josh Hazlewood might be fit again, which would be nice for Australia," he judged.

"But India has got so many great bowlers as well. You've got Siraj and [Mohammed] Shami and obviously the spinners with [Ravindra] Jadeja and [Ravichandran] Ashwin as well. It's a world-class attack, and the Aussies must be at their best to beat them," added Hussey. However, Hussey refused to select a favourite. But India will be under pressure, looking to conquer an ICC title since 2013.

"I want to see two great teams go head-to-head and see who comes out on top. We want to see good, hard, fair cricket, and whoever comes out on top deserves to. And, it should be a fantastic match," expressed Hussey, part of the four-time former IPL champion and IPL 2023 finalist Chennai Super Kings (CSK) support staff.