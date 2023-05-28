Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Is Virat Kohli the key to success for India against Australia? Michael Hussey remarks

    WTC Final takes place on June 7 between India and Australia at The Oval. With Virat Kohli coming off a glowing form for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2023, Michel Hussey feels he might be the key to the Indians' success against the Australians.

    ICC World Test Championship WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Is Virat Kohli the key to success for India against Australia? Michael Hussey remarks-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published May 28, 2023, 4:21 PM IST

    Legendary former Australian batter Michael Hussey senses that it would be "hard to see past Virat Kohli" if India is to succeed in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final 2021-23 versus Australia set to occur at The Oval in London from June 7. Apart from Kohli, veteran skipper-sum-opener Rohit Sharma will also play a key role in India's chances in the WTC Final, the former Australia batter deemed.

    "It's hard to see past Virat Kohli. He [Kohli] is obviously coming back into some great form again in all forms of the game, so both he and Rohit Sharma with the bat will be important for India," Hussey told ICC. Kohli is seemingly re-enjoying his best form and recently scored successive tons in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), finishing as the side's second-highest run-scorer after skipper Faf du Plessis and the third overall in the event.

    CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE

    Kohli has landed in the United Kingdom (UK) along with pacer Mohammad Siraj, and the side has already begun training at the Kent Cricket Ground ahead of the grand finale. India lately bested in the home five-Test series versus Australia to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Still, the WTC Final will be a different ball game, measures Hussey.

    "It is going to be played in England. So, English conditions will be different to the recent series in India, so I think the fast bowlers will be important. Pat Cummins [is key for Australia] and Josh Hazlewood might be fit again, which would be nice for Australia," he judged.

    ALSO READ: ICC World Cup 2023 schedule and venues to be announced during ICC World Test Championship Final - Reports

    "But India has got so many great bowlers as well. You've got Siraj and [Mohammed] Shami and obviously the spinners with [Ravindra] Jadeja and [Ravichandran] Ashwin as well. It's a world-class attack, and the Aussies must be at their best to beat them," added Hussey. However, Hussey refused to select a favourite. But India will be under pressure, looking to conquer an ICC title since 2013.

    "I want to see two great teams go head-to-head and see who comes out on top. We want to see good, hard, fair cricket, and whoever comes out on top deserves to. And, it should be a fantastic match," expressed Hussey, part of the four-time former IPL champion and IPL 2023 finalist Chennai Super Kings (CSK) support staff.

    Last Updated May 28, 2023, 4:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICC World Cup 2023 schedule and venues to be announced during ICC World Test Championship Final - Reports-ayh

    ICC World Cup 2023 schedule and venues to be announced during ICC World Test Championship Final - Reports

    IPL 2023: CSK better prepared for final compared to past, says coach Stephen Fleming snt

    IPL 2023: CSK better prepared for final compared to past, says coach Stephen Fleming

    IPL 2023: Is immature bowling line-up the reason for MI Mumbai Indians downfall? Head coach Mark Boucher critiques-ayh

    IPL 2023: Is below-par bowling line-up the reason for MI's downfall? Head coach Mark Boucher critiques

    IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT Chennai Super Kings versus Gujarat Titans preview Shubman Gill MS Dhoni location venue date time where to watch live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023 Final, CSK vs GT: 'Old Man' versus a 'Pretender' - Gill gets ready to spoil Dhoni's farewell party

    IPL 2023 Playoff, Qualifier 2, GT vs CSK, Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings: Here is how cricketing legends hailed Shubman Gill 3rd tournament century-ayh

    IPL 2023: Here's how cricketing legends hailed Shubman Gill's 3rd tournament century

    Recent Stories

    Ram Charan announces 'The India House'; new film based on Veer Savarkar anr

    Ram Charan announces 'The India House'; new film based on Veer Savarkar

    Rahul Gandhi gets new passport after Delhi Court grants NOC to issue fresh one: Report AJR

    Rahul Gandhi gets new passport after Delhi Court grants NOC to issue fresh one: Report

    Will Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha have fairytale wedding like Priyanka-Nick in Rajasthan? know details vma

    Will Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha have fairytale wedding like Priyanka-Nick in Rajasthan? know details

    Maharashtra BJP will not call for ban on SRK's films after his tweet in favour of new Parliament: NCP AJR

    'Maharashtra BJP will not call for ban on SRK's films after his tweet in favour of new Parliament': NCP

    Video of Delhi cops dragging medal-winning wrestlers leave social media fuming

    'Absolutely shameful...' Video of Delhi cops dragging medal-winning wrestlers leaves Twitterati fuming (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon