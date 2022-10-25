ICC T20 World Cup 2022: This giant Pakistan-born pacer has earned the praise of Rohit and Kohli

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    As India is participating in Australia for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 and preparing for the same, a local Pakistan-born pacer got the opportunity to bowl to Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli and earned their praise.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 25, 2022, 3:55 PM IST

    Mohammed Irfan Jr. was slightly aggrieved after India's two-hour net practice session at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Tuesday. "Virat Kohli chaale gayein? Rohit bhai ke saath selfie le liya, Kohli ka ek mil jaata [Has Kohli left? I took a selfie with Rohit, wanted one with Kohli too]," the six-foot-six-inch right-arm pacer's unhappiness was tangible while communicating to PTI. The Pakistan-born speedster, who has made Sydney his home for the last three years, was one of the highlights of Team India's net session ahead of its 2022 ICC T20 World Cup game versus the Netherlands. Bowling with a wrong-footed action, Irfan Jr. appeared like a right-arm prototype of former Pakistani pacer Sohail Tanveer.

    Because of his height, the 27-year-old's natural length was back of good length area, and he effortlessly got the balls to rear up. The bounce aggravated Veteran Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik, but he gained a compliment from skipper Rohit and former Indian skipper and top-order batter Kohli. He got Kohli to edge one and beat his bat with balls that bounced away.

    "My natural length is a bit back from a good length. So, because of my height, I trouble all kinds of batters. When Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli praise you, what more do you need? Rohit bhai said, 'best of luck for your future'," Irfan stated. He had a fascinating tale to recount when he bowled at the Australia nets some time ago.

    "I dismissed Steven Smith twice at the nets, and he was not in good form. Since he was unable to middle my bowling, he asked me not to bowl further as he wanted to get his rhythm back," sounded Irfan. Irfan plays Grade Cricket for New South Wales' Western Suburb District and is awaiting his PR (Permanent Residency), which could ease his way into the Australian First-Class (FC) cricket (Sheffield Shield).

    "It's a good experience, but just to let you know, I have played 22 first-class games for the Water And Power Development Authority (WAPDA) and three seasons of the Quaid e Azam Trophy. I have played three editions of PSL for Lahore Qalandars, Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators," he declared.

    "Once I stopped getting chances in PSL, I migrated to Australia. I dreamt of playing for Pakistan. I had played for Pakistan A and alongside Babar Azam," added Irfan Jr, who is now desperate to earn a Big Bash League (BBL) contract. A Punjabi born in Nankana Sahib (birthplace of Guru Nanak), Irfan wants to bring his family to Australia once his wages advance.

    "Yes, I get paid by my grade cricket team, but it's not great money. I don't do any side jobs. I only play cricket. That's why whenever international teams land in Sydney, I land up at the SCG to bowl. Next Monday, I will be bowling at Pakistan nets," he concluded.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Oct 25, 2022, 3:55 PM IST
