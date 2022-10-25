ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Pandya gets recovery break from training session; focus on Rahul

As India prepares to face the Netherlands next in the Super 12 of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Sydney on Thursday, Hardik Pandya was rested on Tuesday from its training session, while the focus was on KL Rahul.

Indian wicketkeeper-opener KL Rahul's lack of footwork against a quality pace attack was observed by the eagle-eyed Indian coaching staff during the side's nets session on Monday in Sydney. At the same time, exhausted all-rounder Hardik Pandya was offered a recovery break ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 tie against the Netherlands at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Thursday. Ahead of the following contest, India can afford to relax Pandya, if need be, and also try fellow all-rounder Deepak Hooda, who can bat at any position besides bowling fast off-breaks within the Powerplay. However, it cannot be affirmed if Pandya would be missing a T20WC game, even if it's versus a more vulnerable side like the Netherlands.

The entire bowling unit (barring Ravichandran Ashwin) and all-rounder Pandya were rested. With no activity on the eve of the match, the pacers will be back afresh for the next tie. In the case of Pandya, his workload in the last contest -- against arch-rival Pakistan -- was the highest, and he suffered cramps at the end of India's run chase. CATCH ALL ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

The reason (for Pandya's cramps) is thought to be the general proportions of the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), where many drives don't span to the boundary, and batters need to race for that extra run, while the fielders cover the extra yards in the deep. Not to forget, Hardik bowled four overs at an average gait of close to 140 clicks since leg-spinner Axar Patel plunked severely.

No other player is more critical than Pandya regarding the side's balance, and the team management keeps him wrapped in cotton wool, knowing that he is the side's x-factor in big matches. While leaving the mixed zone, Pandya was asked if his cramps were severe. "No, I don't think so. It might be because I have never run so many twos in a T20 International," he had reacted. ALSO READ: 'TO HELL WITH THE SPIRIT OF THE GAME' - HARDIK PANDYA ON RUNNING OUT NON-STRIKER FOR BACKING UP

Rahul's problems

India might have succeeded in one of the most compelling and emotionally tiring Twenty20 International (T20I) matches in World Cup history against Pakistan. Still, there was no let-up in vigour as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, and Deepak Hooda were all back at the SCG nets for a trustworthy two-hour session.

The most prominent whine against Rahul is that he hardly scores big when the situation mandates. He has failed versus Pakistan in three of the previous four ties, even as he had some burning knocks in bilateral series contests against Australia and South Africa. The bowlers have now cracked that an "imaginary fourth off-stump" line to Rahul at a reasonable swiftness can pay upshot. ALSO READ: ICC T20 World Cup 2022 - Simmons steps down as Windies head coach following 'unfathomable' exit

