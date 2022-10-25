Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'To hell with the spirit of the game' - Hardik Pandya on running out non-striker for backing up

    The issue of running out a non-striker for backing up is deemed legal and fair by the ICC and MCC. However, critics remain divided about it, while Hardik Pandya has rubbished that the rule violates the spirit.

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: To hell with the spirit of the game - Hardik Pandya on running out non-striker for backing up-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 25, 2022, 1:40 PM IST

    "To hell with the spirit of the game, we need to stop making a fuss about this," star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is apparent in his head how the run out of the batter, backing up far at the non-striker's end should be sensed. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has termed these kinds of dismissals 'run out' and removed them from its rule book's 'unfair play' section. The ICC's playing condition rule changes came into effect on October 1. However, the dispute persists if such dismissals are against the 'spirit of game'. The subject became a hot matter of discussion when Indian spinner Deepti Sharma ran out England's Charlie Dean at the non-striker's end for leaving her crease early. It handed India a historic 3-0 clean sweep in the women's One-Day International (ODI) series in England last month.

    "We must stop fussing about this [running out a non-striker for backing up]. It is a rule as simple as that. To hell with the spirit of the game. If it is there, remove the rule. As simple as that. The ones who have a problem are good for them. That is fine," Pandya said during the ICC Review Podcast 

    CATCH ALL ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

    "I have no problem with it [running out for backing up]. If I am walking out [of the crease] and someone runs me out, that is my mistake. He [the bowler] is using the rule to his advantage, that is fine, that's not a big deal," he added. Pandya also expressed that match-ups between opposing players do not work in the Twenty20 (T20) format.

    "Match-ups, honestly, are over-rated. I don't mind saying that. It might work in Test and ODI cricket, but I don't believe it in T20 cricket. I am never worried about match-ups. For me, match-ups do not work. Where I bat and the situations, I get into. I don't generally get the option of match-ups. It's more people batting at top-3 or top-4 who had the opportunity to see all the bowlers bowling," wondered Pandya.

    ALSO READ: ICC T20 World Cup 2022 - Simmons steps down as Windies head coach following 'unfathomable' exit

    "For me, especially, it is just the situation. There are times when a bowler I want to take on is bowling, but if the situation does not demand, I don't take the risk because it will harm my team. I am never okay with that," continued Pandya. Asked about his cricketing ambitions, he expressed, "Something I have been focussing since I made a comeback on being the best version of myself, get the best out of me."

    "I am running towards. I won't say greatness but running towards excellence. If I want to achieve something, it's excellence. At the end of my career, if I sit down and if I have achieved excellence at one point in time, that will be okay," Pandya concluded.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Oct 25, 2022, 1:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Phil Simmons steps down as West Indies/Windies head coach following unfathomable exit-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Simmons steps down as Windies head coach following 'unfathomable' exit

    Tim Paine accuses South Africa of engaging in ball-tampering after infamous Cape Town Test-ayh

    Tim Paine accuses South Africa of engaging in ball-tampering after 'infamous' Cape Town Test

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, SA vs ZIM: Rain robs South Africa yet again against Zimbabwe; supporters grieve-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, SA vs ZIM: Rain robs South Africa yet again; supporters grieve

    ICC T20 World Cup 20o22, IND vs PAK, India vs Pakistan, Virat Kohli: An Enigmatic Champion-ayh

    Virat Kohli: An Enigmatic Champion

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK, India vs Pakistan: There was a time when I did not know what was next for me - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'There was a time when I didn't know what was next for me' - Hardik Pandya

    Recent Stories

    Here how Rajinikanth celebrated Diwali; Aishwaryaa posted some lovely pictures of the superstar-take a look RBA

    Here's how Rajinikanth celebrated Diwali; Aishwaryaa posted some lovely pictures of the superstar-take a look

    Gujarat Communal clash in Vadodara over bursting of firecrackers on Diwali; 19 detained - adt

    Gujarat: Communal clash in Vadodara over bursting of firecrackers on Diwali; 19 detained

    football Lionel Messi to Premier League in 2023 Two clubs that could sign PSG star as a free agent next summer snt

    Lionel Messi to Premier League in 2023? Two clubs that could sign PSG star as a free agent next summer

    WhatsApp has crashed

    WhatsApp crashes; Meta says trying to fix issue 'as soon as possible'

    tennis When you win, you want to play more - Novak Djokovic ahead of Paris Masters and ATP Finals-ayh

    'When you win, you want to play more' - Novak Djokovic ahead of Paris Masters and ATP Finals

    Recent Videos

    Diwali 2022 PM Modi joins special sing along with Army Jawans at Kargil watch gcw

    Diwali 2022: PM Modi joins special sing-along with Army Jawans at Kargil

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK, India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli is the best, for sure - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: 'Virat Kohli is the best, for sure' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon