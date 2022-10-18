Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Karthik Meiyappan's hat-trick in vain as Sri Lanka hammers UAE by 79 runs

    Sri Lanka bounced back from its loss to Namibia, hammering UAE by 79 runs in the group stage in Geelong on Tuesday. While Karthik Meiyappan snatched a hat-trick for UAE, it went in vain, as Lanka stays in contention for Super 12.

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, SL vs UAE: Karthik Meiyappan hat-trick in vain as Sri Lanka hammers United Arab Emirates by 79 runs, social media gladdened-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Oct 18, 2022, 5:43 PM IST

    It was a good performance from former Twenty20 (T20) world champion Sri Lanka, especially following its shocking opening loss to minnows Namibia on Sunday. On Monday, it faced off against another minnow, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as the former hammered the latter by 79 runs to brush aside the anxieties from the previous loss and stay in contention for the Super 12 stage. Played at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong, Lanka was in a good batting flow before it was rattled by leg-spinner Karthik Meiyappan, who held a hat-trick. However, the Lankans posted a par total, a monumental score for the Emirates against the experienced Lankan bowling attack.

    Winning the toss, UAE invited Lanka to bat, as openers Pathum Nissanka (74) and Kusal Mendis (18) put on 42 runs before the latter fell in the fifth over of the Powerplay (PP). However, there was hardly any panic for Lanka, as Nissanka and Dhananjaya de Silva (33) added 50 more for the second wicket.

    ALSO WATCH: ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022 - HERE ARE THE RECORDS THAT COULD GET BROKEN

    In the 12th, Dhananjaya was run out, while it lost some quick wickets to 120/6 by the 16th, as Meiyappan grabbed the grasped the hat-trick. Thereon, Nissanka and Chamika Karunaratne (8) added 30 more for the seventh wicket before the former fell in the final over, having slammed his seventh Twenty20 International (T20I) half-century.

    Lanka finished at 152/8, while for the Emirates, Meiyappan clutched three and was duly economical. In reply, it was always a tedious task for UAE, as it was 21/4 by the sixth over of the PP. There were hardly any partnerships building, as the Lankan bowlers clasp wickets regularly, thus skittling the side out for 73 by the 18th over, getting the job done by 79 runs.

    ALSO READ: ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022 - UAE'S KARTHIK MEIYAPPAN BAGS HAT-TRICK AGAINST SRI LANKA, JOINS ELITE LIST

    For Lanka, pacer Dushmantha Chameera and leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga snared three each, with the latter being incredibly economical. For the Emirates, too, only three batters entered double figures, with Aayan Afzal Khan (19) being the top scorer.
    Brief scores: SL 152/8 (Nissanka- 74, de Silva- 33; Meiyappan- 3/19) defeated UAE 73 in 17.1 overs (Afzal Khan- 19; Hasaranga- 3/8, Chameera- 3/15) by 79 runs.

    Last Updated Oct 18, 2022, 5:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, SL vs UAE: United Arab Emirates Karthik Meiyappan bags hat-trick against Sri Lanka, joins elite list, twitter reacts-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: UAE's Karthik Meiyappan bags hat-trick against Sri Lanka, joins elite list

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands captain Edwards pleased with 5-wicket win over Namibia snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands captain Edwards pleased with 5-wicket win over Namibia

    Former Indian cricketer Roger Binny succeeds Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President snt

    Former Indian cricketer Roger Binny succeeds Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK, India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli, Babar Azam practice batting together in the nets (WATCH)-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: Kohli, Babar practice batting together in the nets (WATCH)

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here is the SWOT analysis of Team India, full squad and schedule-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here is the SWOT analysis of Team India, full squad and schedule

    Recent Stories

    NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 2 provisional result declared; know website, process here - adt

    NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 2 provisional result declared; know website, steps to check here

    Flipkart announces its metaverse launches Flipverse for new virtual shopping experience gcw

    Flipkart announces its metaverse, launches Flipverse for new virtual shopping experience

    football Revealed: Secret behind how Ballon d'Or 2022 winner Karim Benzema became Real Madrid legend zinedine zidane snt

    Revealed: Secret behind how Ballon d'Or 2022 winner Karim Benzema became Real Madrid legend

    WhatsApp is more secure than iMessage Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg takes dig at Apple gcw

    WhatsApp is more secure than iMessage: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg takes dig at Apple

    Indonesia plans to demolish football stadium after over 130 killed in stampede - adt

    Indonesia plans to demolish football stadium after over 130 killed in stampede: Report

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon
    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    Video Icon
    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank snt

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank

    Video Icon
    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash AJR

    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash

    Video Icon
    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Video Icon