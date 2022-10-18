ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Karthik Meiyappan's hat-trick in vain as Sri Lanka hammers UAE by 79 runs

Sri Lanka bounced back from its loss to Namibia, hammering UAE by 79 runs in the group stage in Geelong on Tuesday. While Karthik Meiyappan snatched a hat-trick for UAE, it went in vain, as Lanka stays in contention for Super 12.

It was a good performance from former Twenty20 (T20) world champion Sri Lanka, especially following its shocking opening loss to minnows Namibia on Sunday. On Monday, it faced off against another minnow, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as the former hammered the latter by 79 runs to brush aside the anxieties from the previous loss and stay in contention for the Super 12 stage. Played at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong, Lanka was in a good batting flow before it was rattled by leg-spinner Karthik Meiyappan, who held a hat-trick. However, the Lankans posted a par total, a monumental score for the Emirates against the experienced Lankan bowling attack.

Winning the toss, UAE invited Lanka to bat, as openers Pathum Nissanka (74) and Kusal Mendis (18) put on 42 runs before the latter fell in the fifth over of the Powerplay (PP). However, there was hardly any panic for Lanka, as Nissanka and Dhananjaya de Silva (33) added 50 more for the second wicket.

ALSO WATCH: ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022 - HERE ARE THE RECORDS THAT COULD GET BROKEN

In the 12th, Dhananjaya was run out, while it lost some quick wickets to 120/6 by the 16th, as Meiyappan grabbed the grasped the hat-trick. Thereon, Nissanka and Chamika Karunaratne (8) added 30 more for the seventh wicket before the former fell in the final over, having slammed his seventh Twenty20 International (T20I) half-century.

Lanka finished at 152/8, while for the Emirates, Meiyappan clutched three and was duly economical. In reply, it was always a tedious task for UAE, as it was 21/4 by the sixth over of the PP. There were hardly any partnerships building, as the Lankan bowlers clasp wickets regularly, thus skittling the side out for 73 by the 18th over, getting the job done by 79 runs.

ALSO READ: ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022 - UAE'S KARTHIK MEIYAPPAN BAGS HAT-TRICK AGAINST SRI LANKA, JOINS ELITE LIST

For Lanka, pacer Dushmantha Chameera and leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga snared three each, with the latter being incredibly economical. For the Emirates, too, only three batters entered double figures, with Aayan Afzal Khan (19) being the top scorer.

Brief scores: SL 152/8 (Nissanka- 74, de Silva- 33; Meiyappan- 3/19) defeated UAE 73 in 17.1 overs (Afzal Khan- 19; Hasaranga- 3/8, Chameera- 3/15) by 79 runs.