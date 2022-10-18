ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

The 2022 ICC T20 World Cup is here and is expected to be another record-breaking edition. On the same note, we look at the records that could get broken or scripted this term.

The world is into the Twenty20 (T20) fever, as the ICC T20 World Cup is underway in Australia. The hosts are the defending champion for the first time, as they would be desperate to retain the title, becoming the first to successfully defend it, besides being the first host nation to win it. Meanwhile, over the years, the tournament has produced record-breaking moments in every single edition, which would be no different this time. In the same light, we look at the records that look pretty set to be broken, with new records likely to be scripted and new record holders conceivably to emerge.

Most T20WC runs:

Mahela Jayawardene - 1,016

Rohit Sharma - 847

Virat Kohli - 845

David Warner - 762

Most T20WC centuries

Chirs Gayle - 2

Alex Hales, Jos Buttler, Rohit Sharam, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav - 1

Most T20WC 50-plus scores

Virat Kohli - 10

Rohit Sharma - 8

David Warner - 6

Most T20WC runs in an edition

Virat Kohli - 319 (2014)

Babar Azam - 303 (2021)

David Warner - 289 (2021)

Mohammad Rizwan - 281 (2021)

Jos Buttler - 269 (2021)

Liam Livingstone, Suryakumar Yadav and Tim David - In contention

Most T20WC wickets

Shakib Al Hasan - 41

Ravichandran Ashwin - 26

Most T20WC wickets in an edition

Wanindu Hasaranga - 16 (2021)

Adam Zampa - 13 (2021)

Trent Boult - 13 (2021)

Most T20WC catches

AB De Villiers - 23

Martin Guptill - 19

David Warner - 18

Rohit Sharma - 15

Most T20WC dismissals by a wicketkeeper in an edition

AB De Villiers - 9 (2012)

Rishabh Pant, Quinton De Kock and Matthew Wade - In contention

Most T20WC dismissals by a wicketkeeper

MS Dhoni - 32

Quinton de Kock - 15

Matthew Wade - 14