Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: UAE's Karthik Meiyappan bags hat-trick against Sri Lanka, joins elite list

    The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 is already producing some top moments in the group stage, as on Tuesday, UAE's Karthik Meiyappan grabbed a hat-trick against Sri Lanka, joining an elite list.

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, SL vs UAE: United Arab Emirates Karthik Meiyappan bags hat-trick against Sri Lanka, joins elite list, twitter reacts-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Oct 18, 2022, 3:42 PM IST

    The 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Australia is already creating top moments daily with upsets and shockers. The same was the case on Tuesday during the Group A tie between Sri Lanka and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong. The latter's leg-spinner Karthik Meiyappan nabbed a hat-trick. As a result, he joined a select but elite list of bowlers to have done the same on the big stage. He became the fifth bowler to do the same in the tournament to date after Brett Lee (2007), Curtis Campher (2021), Wanindu Hasaranga (2021) and Kagiso Rabada (2021). Also, he became the first from an associate nation to do so.

    However, despite his hat-trick, it appears to be an uphill task for UAE, as Lanka has posted a par total of 152/8, thanks to opener Pathum Nissanka's effective knock of 74, aided by top order's Dhananjaya de Silva (33). Meiyappan struck in the 15th over, at 117, when he dismissed Bhanuka Rajapaksa (5) as the third Lankan wicket to fall after being caught by Basil Hameed.

    ALSO READ: ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022: SURYAKUMAR YADAV TO DAVID MILLER - 5 BATTERS TO WATCH OUT

    In the following delivery, Meiyappan removed Charith Asalanka (0) after being caught behind by wicketkeeper Vriitya Aravind, while the subsequent delivery saw skipper Dasun Shanaka (0) being castled by the leg-spinner. Barring the Lankan top order, none of its other batters entered the double figures, while Meiyappan held three and was also duly economical for the UAE.

    Bowler Team Opponent Edition Venue Victims
    Brett Lee Australia Bangladesh 2007 Cape Town Shakib Al Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza, Alok Kapali
    Curtis Campher Ireland Netherlands 2021 Abu Dhabi CN Ackermann, RN ten Doeschate, SA Edwards, RE van der Merwe
    Wanindu Hasaranga Sri Lanka South Africa 2021 Sharjah Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma, Dwaine Pretorius
    Kagiso Rabada South Africa England 2021 Sharjah Chris Woakes, Eoin Morgan, Chris Jordan
    Karthik Meiyappan UAE Sri Lanka 2022 Geelong Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka
    Last Updated Oct 18, 2022, 3:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands captain Edwards pleased with 5-wicket win over Namibia snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands captain Edwards pleased with 5-wicket win over Namibia

    Former Indian cricketer Roger Binny succeeds Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President snt

    Former Indian cricketer Roger Binny succeeds Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK, India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli, Babar Azam practice batting together in the nets (WATCH)-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: Kohli, Babar practice batting together in the nets (WATCH)

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here is the SWOT analysis of Team India, full squad and schedule-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here is the SWOT analysis of Team India, full squad and schedule

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: West Indies coach Simmons tell batters to 'wake up' after shocker against Scotland snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: West Indies coach Simmons tell batters to 'wake up'

    Recent Stories

    US researchers 'create' Covid strain with 80 per cent kill rate; spark debate over need for taking such a risk

    US researchers 'create' Covid strain with 80 per cent kill rate; spark debate over need for taking such a risk

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands captain Edwards pleased with 5-wicket win over Namibia snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands captain Edwards pleased with 5-wicket win over Namibia

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Kajal Raghwani, Khesari Lal Yadav's BOLD dance moves will make your jaw-drop-WATCH RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Kajal Raghwani, Khesari Lal Yadav's BOLD dance moves will make your jaw-drop-WATCH

    IMD forecasts cyclone over Bay of Bengal this weekend; issues alert AJR

    IMD forecasts cyclone over Bay of Bengal this weekend; issues alert

    OnePlus 11 to expected to launch in 2023 key specs leaked tipped to feature 50MP camera 2K display more gcw

    OnePlus 11 to expected to launch in 2023; key specs leaked, tipped to feature 50MP camera, 2K display & more

    Recent Videos

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank snt

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank

    Video Icon
    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash AJR

    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash

    Video Icon
    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Video Icon
    Miranda House Diwali fest: Girl students allege harassment; Delhi Police say event was very peaceful

    Miranda House Diwali fest: Girl students allege harassment; Delhi Police say event was very peaceful

    Video Icon
    Watch Security forces foil terror attack, 16kg IED defused in Bandipora

    Watch: Security forces foil terror attack, 16kg IED defused in Bandipora

    Video Icon