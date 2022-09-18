'Rahul has probably got more ability than Rohit or Kohli' - Gambhir on Indian openers

Virat Kohli's century against Afghanistan in the 2022 Asia Cup as an opener prompted debate on whether he should open. However, Gautam Gambhir feels KL Rahul possesses more ability than Kohli or Rohit Sharma.

Legendary former India opener Gautam Gambhir has ignored recommendations that former Indian skipper and top-order batter Virat Kohli should open for India during the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia next month. Instead, he has firmly backed wicketkeeper-opener KL Rahul for the role and said that the out-of-form batter has "probably got more ability". Kohli bouncing back to form during the Asia Cup, significantly while opening when he slammed a 61-ball 122 against Afghanistan, has triggered a debate on if he should be picked over Rahul at the top during the World T20 event Down Under.

"You know what happens in India? The moment someone starts doing very well, for example, when Virat Kohli scored a hundred in the last game, we all start forgetting what Rahul and Rohit have done over a long time. When you talk about Kohli opening the batting, imagine what happens to KL Rahul. Imagine the amount of insecurity he must be feeling. Imagine if he gets a low score in the first game, there will be another debate on whether Kohli should open in the next game," Gambhir said during a Star Sports show.

Rahul returned from a long injury layoff after the IPL and is yet to get going, having scored a half-century from seven innings. In the Asia Cup, 132 runs from five innings at an average of 26.40 and a strike rate of 122.22. It includes the 50, while his top score reads 62.

But Gambhir, the mentor of the new Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), led by Rahul, feels that the batter should be allowed to play freely. Under Rahul, LSG was ousted in the Eliminator, losing to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 14 runs.

"You don't want your top-class players in that position, especially KL Rahul, who probably has more ability than Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli. Imagine KL Rahul going into the World Cup thinking, 'what if I don't score runs against Pakistan? What if I get replaced by Virat Kohli?' You don't want that. We should start thinking about how India can flourish, rather than certain individuals," he reckoned.

With Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant in the Indian squad for the T20WC, there's no clarity on who will get the designated wicketkeeping role. Karthik was preferred over Pant during India's Asia Cup opener against Pakistan. Yet, the left-handed Pant returned during the Super 4 games against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, while both were chosen against Afghanistan, with skipper Rohit Sharma sitting out.

Legendary former Indian skipper, the Little Master, Sunil Gavaskar, also spoke about playing both the keeper-batters. However, Gambhir is against the idea. "You can't do that. If you do that, you will miss out on a sixth bowler and not go into the World Cup with five bowlers," he considered.

"You need to have a backup. Unless you drop someone like Suryakumar Yadav or KL Rahul has a bad tournament, you can start with Rishabh Pant opening the batting. Otherwise, I don't see both players in the middle-order," concluded Gambhir.

DK not looking to bat higher up

Gambhir further declared that Karthik, ideally a finisher, has no interest in batting at higher positions. "I have said it in the past as well. You don't pick a T20 player only to play 10-12 balls. There is no guarantee that he is going to win you games. And Dinesh Karthik, unfortunately, has shown no interest in batting in the top-five," he stated.

"Your wicketkeeper has to be able to bat in the top-five, and Rishabh Pant has that quality to bat at any number, for that matter. I will have Rishabh Pant in my batting order. I don't believe in the notion that you need a left-hander in the middle order," added Gambhir.

"That's not the criteria, especially in a side like India. The criteria should be -- Do you have the ability to win a game? Rishabh Pant has that. So yeah, Pant to start with at No. 5, Hardik Pandya at six, Axar at seven and see if you want Ashwin at eight, followed by three seamers," Gambhir concluded.

