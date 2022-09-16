IPL 2023: Punjab Kings ropes in Trevor Bayliss as new head coach

Punjab Kings has a new head coach guiding the side in IPL 2023. Trevor Bayliss has been appointed for the role, as he will replace Anil Kumble, who parted ways with the franchise last week.

Image credit: Getty

On Friday, Indian Premier League (IPL) side Punjab Kings (PBKS) roped in Trevor Bayliss as the franchise's new head coach ahead of the next season. Bayliss will be replacing Anil Kumble after the legendary former India spinner's contract with the side was not renewed following a string of poor performances under his direction. Under Kumble's coaching, PBKS failed to progress to the IPL playoffs on three successive instances. PBKS remains one of the three IPL sides to have not won the IPL title to date, besides Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Thus, Bayliss will have a task at hand, putting his veteran coaching experience to good effect.

Image credit: SRH

In a statement issued by PBKS, Bayliss said, "I'm honoured to be given the head coach's role with the Punjab Kings. A foundation franchise with an appetite for success. I look forward to working with a talented squad of players determined to compete for silverware." ALSO READ: IPL - Mark Boucher appointed new Mumbai Indians head coach

Image credit: Getty