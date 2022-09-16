IPL 2023: Punjab Kings ropes in Trevor Bayliss as new head coach
Punjab Kings has a new head coach guiding the side in IPL 2023. Trevor Bayliss has been appointed for the role, as he will replace Anil Kumble, who parted ways with the franchise last week.
On Friday, Indian Premier League (IPL) side Punjab Kings (PBKS) roped in Trevor Bayliss as the franchise's new head coach ahead of the next season. Bayliss will be replacing Anil Kumble after the legendary former India spinner's contract with the side was not renewed following a string of poor performances under his direction. Under Kumble's coaching, PBKS failed to progress to the IPL playoffs on three successive instances. PBKS remains one of the three IPL sides to have not won the IPL title to date, besides Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Thus, Bayliss will have a task at hand, putting his veteran coaching experience to good effect.
In a statement issued by PBKS, Bayliss said, "I'm honoured to be given the head coach's role with the Punjab Kings. A foundation franchise with an appetite for success. I look forward to working with a talented squad of players determined to compete for silverware."
Bayliss will be bringing in his experience of winning the ICC World Cup 2019 with England, a couple of IPL titles with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2012 and 2014, besides a Big Bash League (BBL) title with the Sydney Sixers. He was also the head coach of former IPL champion Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) during the 2020 and 2021 IPL seasons.