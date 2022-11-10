ICC T20 World Cup 2022: India locked in 'tricky challenge' between Pant and Karthik, feels MSK Prasad

India is set to take on England in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis in Adelaide on Thursday. Meanwhile, MSK Prasad feels that the former is facing a "tricky challenge" between Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik.

Former chairman of selectors MSK Prasad feels that Team India management will find it "difficult and tricky" to make the proper choice between wicketkeeper-batters Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik in its 2022 ICC T20 World Cup semi-final clash versus England at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. Barring the previous match against minnows Zimbabwe, India has played Karthik ahead of Pant in the ongoing event. However, Karthik has yet to fire in his role as a designated finisher. Also, Pant should have ingrained in the chances he got in Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is).

"The key debate or issue on Thursday will be what the captain and coach want in their playing XI. If they want a left-hander in the top order to unsettle England, they might go for Pant, as he is a great option. But, if they want a finisher, they might consider Karthik for the job," Prasad told PTI.

CATCH ALL ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

"This is the only debate or issue before the team. It will be interesting to see who finally gets the nod. The rest of the team, I am sure, will remain the same," added Prasad. The former wicketkeeper-batter expressed that the performance of India's top order will play a paramount role when it faces the 2010 champion England.

"There are no clear or outright favourites for the second semi-final. Both teams are equally good. For India, the performance of the top order will be crucial. India must get a solid opening partnership. Captain Rohit Sharma will have to lead from the front. He is a big match player, and a big inning is due from him," felt Prasad.

ALSO READ: DANUSHKA GUNATHILAKA ALLEGEDLY CHOKED SYDNEY WOMAN FREQUENTLY DURING ALLEGED SEXUAL ASSAULT

"Rahul will have to give him good support, and Virat Kohli must continue with his ominous form in the tournament. If two of the top three fire, India will have a perfect chance to get the better of England," he continued. Prasad conveyed that India has excellent batting depth and possesses some outstanding match-winners in Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya.

"At current form, Suryakumar is one of the best T20 batsmen, if not the best in the world. Hardik is an out-and-out match-winner, and one big and crucial innings are due from him. That may come on Thursday," assumed Prasad. He feels the Indian pace duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh must aim at getting English skipper-cum-wicketkeeper-opener Jos Buttler early.

ALSO READ: ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG - Can Rohit Sharma and co get out of the knockout jinx?

"I don't think there should be any change in the Indian bowling line-up. They are doing an exceptional job. On Thursday, Bhuvneshwar and Arshdeep have to strike early to take the wicket of Buttler, or else he can take the match away from India," though Prasad. The 47-year-old voiced that the two Indian spinners will have to do their job in restricting the batters in the middle overs.

"Both Axar Patel and R Ashwin have been doing an excellent job. I would not like to see any changes, and I am sure this is the perfect balance for the team. They have been doing a very consistent job, getting the crucial wickets and containing the run-flow," Prasad sounded.

ALSO READ: ICC T20 World Cup 2022 - Pakistan mentor Hayden would like to play against India in final

Prasad also communicated it is high time that India won an ICC World Cup championship. "Player-to-player, this team is second to none. It's only about holding the nerves and excelling with performance when it matters the most. I think India can reach the finals and clinch the title this time," he concluded.

(With inputs from PTI)