    Danushka Gunathilaka allegedly choked Sydney woman frequently during alleged sexual assault

    First Published Nov 10, 2022, 9:43 AM IST

    Danushka Gunathilaka has been accused of raping a woman in Sydney as he undergoes a legal trial in the Australian city. Meanwhile, it has been alleged that he constantly choked the woman during the assault.

    Image credit: Getty

    In what appears to be a crime in Sri Lankan all-rounder Danushka Gunathilaka's career, he has allegedly raped a woman in Sydney during the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup. While his team was back in Lanka after getting ousted in the Super 12 stage, he was arrested just before the team's departure on the charges of rape. The Sydney court also denied him bail as he has been undergoing a legal trial. He has also been accused of repeatedly choking the woman during the sexual assault, and he could face a maximum of 14 years of imprisonment in the country.

    Image credit: PTI

    Australian media quoted police documents and said, "The complainant tried to remove the accused's hand by grabbing his wrist, but the accused squeezed tighter around her neck. The complainant feared for her life and could not escape the accused. She continually tried to pull away from the accused, indicating that she was not consenting."

    Image credit: Getty

    Gunathilaka's next hearing is scheduled for January 12, as he remains suspended by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), reports PTI. The Lankan government has also ordered SLC to conduct its investigation, forming a three-member committee. His only game during the T20WC was against Namibia, where he was dismissed for an unfortunate duck.

