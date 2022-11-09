ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan mentor Hayden would like to play against India in final

Pakistan stormed into the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 final with a comfortable seven-wicket win over New Zealand and now awaits the winner of the second semifinal between India and England.

Pakistan team mentor Matthew Hayden wants to play the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 final against India purely for the sake of a "big spectacle".

A match between India and Pakistan draws a lot of interest, often to the point of obsession, as was seen in the Group stage when Virat Kohli won praise for arranging his team's much-discussed triumph under duress.

"I would like to play India in the final purely because of the big spectacle," he said when asked which opponent he would choose for the final.

After losing to India and Zimbabwe, Pakistan was in danger of being eliminated early from the tournament, but good fortune smiled upon them when the Netherlands eliminated South Africa, giving Pakistan a chance to advance. Then, Babar Azam's team defeated Bangladesh to advance to the semifinal.

Pakistan will be participating in its third T20 World Cup final. They won the championship two years after finishing second to India in the first edition. The former Australian opener warned their potential competitors, claiming that his bowling assault is still developing.

"Tonight was very special. That fast bowling attack you saw did an unbelievable job. I don't think we have seen our best yet, which is probably the scarier part for whoever faces us (in the final)," Hayden said.

He also felt that playing at the MCG would suit his batters. "Could be a truer surface and nicer batting track in Melbourne. Sky is the limit. You can never beat down class. Both these guys (Babar, Rizwan) have done it for a number of years. Haris has smashed every bowler in the nets," the Australian legend added.

"The bowlers had to adapt to this pitch and bowl slower balls, and they did so well. Haris Rauf is bowling 150s consistently. "If Pakistan on their day turns up, they are unstoppable. Shadab is a great fighter. To win any tournament, you got to fight," Hayden concluded.

