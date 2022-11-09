Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan mentor Hayden would like to play against India in final

    Pakistan stormed into the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 final with a comfortable seven-wicket win over New Zealand and now awaits the winner of the second semifinal between India and England. 

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan mentor Hayden would like to play against India in final snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 9, 2022, 7:56 PM IST

    Pakistan team mentor Matthew Hayden wants to play the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 final against India purely for the sake of a "big spectacle". 

    A match between India and Pakistan draws a lot of interest, often to the point of obsession, as was seen in the Group stage when Virat Kohli won praise for arranging his team's much-discussed triumph under duress.

    Also read: ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis: PAK enters final as Rizwan-Azam show outclasses NZ; Twitter erupts

    Pakistan comfortably defeated New Zealand by seven wickets to advance to the final, where it will face the winner of the second semifinal between India and England.

    "I would like to play India in the final purely because of the big spectacle," he said when asked which opponent he would choose for the final. 

    After losing to India and Zimbabwe, Pakistan was in danger of being eliminated early from the tournament, but good fortune smiled upon them when the Netherlands eliminated South Africa, giving Pakistan a chance to advance. Then, Babar Azam's team defeated Bangladesh to advance to the semifinal.

    Pakistan will be participating in its third T20 World Cup final. They won the championship two years after finishing second to India in the first edition. The former Australian opener warned their potential competitors, claiming that his bowling assault is still developing.

    "Tonight was very special. That fast bowling attack you saw did an unbelievable job. I don't think we have seen our best yet, which is probably the scarier part for whoever faces us (in the final)," Hayden said. 

    Also read: ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG: Who among Pant/Karthik would get the nod? Rohit answers

    He also felt that playing at the MCG would suit his batters. "Could be a truer surface and nicer batting track in Melbourne. Sky is the limit. You can never beat down class. Both these guys (Babar, Rizwan) have done it for a number of years. Haris has smashed every bowler in the nets," the Australian legend added.

    "The bowlers had to adapt to this pitch and bowl slower balls, and they did so well. Haris Rauf is bowling 150s consistently. "If Pakistan on their day turns up, they are unstoppable. Shadab is a great fighter. To win any tournament, you got to fight," Hayden concluded.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Nov 9, 2022, 7:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG, India vs England: Who among Rishabh Pant/Dinesh Karthik would get the nod? Rohit Sharma answers-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG: Who among Pant/Karthik would get the nod? Rohit answers

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, Pakistan vs New Zealand: PAK enters final as Mohammad Rizwan-Babar Azam show outclasses NZ; Twitter erupts-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis: PAK enters final as Rizwan-Azam show outclasses NZ; Twitter erupts

    Sachin Tendulkar helped 'Pele' with a catch in Goa (WATCH)-ayh

    Sachin Tendulkar helped 'Pele' with a catch in Goa (WATCH)

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: mr 360 AB de Villiers lauds Surya's show; says never saw this happening snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'Mr 360' AB de Villiers lauds Surya's show; says never saw this happening

    Womens IPL 2023: Mithali Raj keeps option open - player or mentor or even owning team snt

    Women's IPL 2023: Mithali Raj keeps option open - player or mentor or even owning team

    Recent Stories

    SEXY Pictures: 13 times NFL legend Tom Brady ex-wife Gisele Bundchen flaunted her washboard abs in bikinis and more snt

    SEXY Pictures: 13 times Tom Brady's ex-wife Gisele Bundchen flaunted her washboard abs in bikinis and more

    Gujarat Election 2022 Former CM Vijay Rupani will not contest gcw

    Gujarat Election 2022: Former CM Vijay Rupani will not contest

    Realme GT NEO 4 key specs tipped likely to feature 144Hz display 100W fast charging gcw

    Realme GT Neo 4 key specs tipped; likely to feature 144Hz display, 100W fast charging

    Google to makes new Gmail interface standard experience gcw

    Google to makes new Gmail interface standard experience, can’t use original view anymore

    football Qatar World Cup 2022: Is Kylian Mbappe 100 per cent fit to play for France? PSG boss responds snt

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Is Kylian Mbappe 100 per cent fit to play for France? PSG boss responds

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG, India vs England: One knock-out game does not define us - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG: 'One knock-out game doesn't define us' - Rohit

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war why US has been unable to convince India to stay away from Moscow

    Answered: Why has US been unable to convince India to stay away from Russia?

    Video Icon
    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app (WATCH)

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM, India vs Zimbabwe: Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM: 'Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal' - Rahul Dravid

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Zimbabwe: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups

    Video Icon