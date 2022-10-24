ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'BAN understands the importance of fast bowling now' - Shakib after NED triumph

On Monday, Bangladesh overpowered the Netherlands by nine runs in the Super 12 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Meanwhile, Shakib Al Hasan admitted that his side had realised the importance of fast bowling.

Bangladesh's veteran all-rounder and skipper, Shakib Al Hasan, was exhilarated to see the side's fast-bowling gang ultimately arriving of age on the big stage. On Monday, the Tigers tasted success in their Super 12 match of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. The Bangladesh pacers led the show, handing the team a nine-run win over the Netherlands while defending a modest total of 145.

"It was an important win. I've played all editions but haven't won. That was on the back of my mind," the Shakib was quoted as saying after the conquest. Taskin bore career-best figures of 4/25, while his novice new-ball associate Hasan Mahmud played an ideal foil, finishing with 4-1-15-2.

The seasoned pacer Mustafizur Rahman, who has been struggling of late, returned wicket-less. He, too, was at his tidy best (4-0-20-0) in the back end as the Dutch tucked for 135 in strictly 20 overs. "The way our pacers bowled was tremendous. We understand the importance of fast bowling across formats. We've found talent. Hasan's new, Taskin's developed well in the past few years. He has the experience and pace," Shakib said.

The pacers are guided by South African great Allan Donald, while Shane McDermott handles the fielding department. "We want to be the best fielding side, given that we have a young team. They are agile and quick. We believe that we can save 5-10 runs which can make a big difference," added Shakib.

The batters, however, should also be credited, as they frittered away a solid start by Najmul Shanto and Soumya Sarkar, who put together 43 runs in five overs. "We kept losing at regular intervals, which did not help us. We knew 155 would have been a great total, but we were ten runs short," Shakib assessed.

Having captured the Man-of-the-Match prize, Taskin said he kept it uncomplicated while the ball did the rest. "It's a good win for us, and we needed it. We played well as a team and are happy to have contributed. [On the opening couple of deliveries] I stuck to my basics and saw movement in the first innings. So, I bowled Test-match lengths," he asserted.

Being questioned about his education from Donald, Taskin ascribed: "I can move the ball both ways. That was the main focus. I worked on that coming into the World Cup." Netherlands captain Scott Edwards said, "The run-outs were poor. Colin and Edwards did well. We're looking forward to the India challenge."

(With inputs from PTI)