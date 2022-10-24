T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: 'We stand for each other in bad times' - Arshdeep on Asia Cup dropped catch

As India trumped Pakistan in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup on Sunday, Arshdeep Singh clasped three wickets. While he was under fire for dropping a catch against the side in Asia Cup last month, he clarified that the team stands for each other.

Image credit: PTI

Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh had "sleepless nights" after dropping a dolly against arch-rival Pakistan during the Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Stadium. However, a healthful team let the young Indian move on and assemble a game-changing execution against the arch-rival in the Super 12 opener of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday. The 23-year-old was subjected to stinging objection following the dropped catch in the Asia Cup Super 4 encounter, and some events called him a "Khalistani".

Image credit: PTI

"The team atmosphere is so good that we don't let the outside noise get in. We enjoy each other's company and stand up for each other in bad times. It helps," Arshdeep told reporters during a mixed media zone. He dismissed Pakistan's in-form openers, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, providing an ideal start to the Men in Blue.

Image credit: PTI

Asked about the "challenges" of managing two high-pressure contests in a couple of months, Arshdeep said: "There is nothing called a challenge if you enjoy your game. We are enjoying our cricket, and as I said, the team environment is excellent. We love our game; when that happens, you enjoy the sport, and there's no challenge. I also enjoy my game. I try to stay in the present whenever I get an opportunity."

Image credit: PTI

On what he put in additional to be mentally sound, Arshdeep said: "I didn't put in anything extra. I try to keep everything simple. Mainly, I don't think much." Opening the bowling alongside the veteran seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep trapped Babar leg-before for a golden duck. Then, in his subsequent over, he got rid of Rizwan, setting the early impetus.

Image credit: PTI