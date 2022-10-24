ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: 'I don't think anyone could've played those shots except Kohli' - Pandya

It was a spectacular performance from Team India. It defeated Pakistan by four wickets in their Super 12 opener of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday. Former Indian skipper and top-order batter Virat Kohli was the star of the match, playing a match-winning knock of an unbeaten 82. At the same time, he was incredibly supported by all-rounder Hardik Pandya (40). The former turned the game around in the 19th over when he hammered pacer Haris Rauf for a couple of sixes, bringing the equation down to 16 off the last six deliveries.

Following the win, Pandya hailed Kohli for playing those unbelievable two shots, as he said, "I've hit a lot of sixes, but those are special, special, and special in my heart now because of what [it] meant for both of us. I've played so much, but I don't think anyone except Kohli could've played those two shots."

"The best part about what I loved about him is we struggled, bro. Why it was so special was we struggled together. It would've been not this special if we had just cruised through. You would have played amazing shots. I would have been [in the flow]. It was special because we knew we'd struggled," added Pandya in an interview posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

Speaking on the pressure ahead of the encounter, Pandya mentioned, "I sensed a lot of pressure in the group. Many people in big games [feel the pressure] and [realise] how important it is. We all have worked hard collectively, and people are happy for each other. But for me, I don't know. I was very numb today."

"Even when I came to the ground, I was thrilled and speaking to Rahul [Dravid] sir as well. I wouldn't say he was tense, but he told me: 'You have done a lot of things', and 'be calm' and all that. I had to tell him: 'Sir, please understand, I'm happy to be here'. Ten months back, I was working in my space, and I had no idea this was where I wanted to be, regardless of what happened. Just happy to be here, playing with all the best cricketers in the world, and they are my brothers," continued Pandya.

"The quality of my relationship with this group is something I always cherish. When I came inside [to bat], I would have taken a bullet for you [Kohli] then. I would not have let you get out then. My goal was simple: Whatever I can to make your life easy because you have done this over the years in crucial games. No one is better at handling pressure than you," Pandya concluded.