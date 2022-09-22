ICC chairmanship not in my hands, says BCCI President Sourav Ganguly

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's name has been doing the rounds since ICC Board approved the process to elect the next chairman of the world body in Novemeber.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has played down intense speculation that he could head to Dubai, stating that the ICC chairmanship is not in his hands.

In July, the ICC Board approved the process to elect the next chairman of the world body in November. After the meeting in Birmingham, it was decided that with Greg Barclay ending his tenure this year, the election will be determined by a simple majority, and the term of the Chair will be for two years, between December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2024.

Ganguly's name has been doing the rounds since then. But when asked about it, the elegant batter of yesteryear just said: "ICC chairmanship is not in my hands."

According to the ICC Board, a two-thirds majority is no longer necessary to elect the chairman. Recent proposals state that the winner will be the competitor who receives 51% of the votes. The candidate requires nine votes from the directors in a 16-member board to be elected.

Recently, the Indian men's team hasn't been in great shape, and Ganguly recognised that the team's inability to perform well in major competitions is a cause for concern.

"Rohit Sharma has a winning percentage of almost 80. India has lost last three-four matches but before that... He has led in 35-40 matches and lost just five or six. I am sure Rohit and Rahul Dravid will be concerned about the team and everything, and they will improve," he said.

"I am not worried about one or two losses, but yes, we have not done well in big tournaments. We will talk about that. The team will leave (for T20 World Cup in Australia) two to three weeks, will get time to acclimatise and play practice matches," Ganguly added.

Regarding Virat Kohli's recent century, Ganguly said, "It's very good news that Virat has done well in Asia Cup, and hopefully, he will continue in that vein."

The seasoned Jhulan Goswami is retiring from international cricket after playing the third and final ODI against England, and Ganguly called the pacer "an absolute legend".

"Jhulan is an absolute legend... Last three as BCCI president, we have maintained very good relations... she had a fantastic career. She is almost 40. Jhulan will leave a mark in women's cricket she is a role model, she should get the highest honour when she finishes at Lord's. She is an absolute champion," he stated.

It's been a while now, but Ganguly still can't believe India lost the Commonwealth Games final in Australia. "Still wonder how we have lost the CWG final, we were cruising, we were winning... The BCCI is putting in a lot of effort for women's cricket. We have won two matches in England.. I am happy with the progress," he concluded.

(With inputs from PTI)