Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'IPL 2023 will go back to home and away format' - BCCI President Sourav Ganguly

    First Published Sep 22, 2022, 1:58 PM IST

    The IPL 2023 will be played in India and good old fashion. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has confirmed that the tournament would return to its usual home and away format for all the ten participating teams.

    Image credit: PTI

    The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will be back to its original home-and-away format, the ones that were the regular tradition during the pre-COVID times. The reigning Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly confirmed the same to the affiliated state cricket associations. The IPL has been held only at limited venues for the last three seasons following the COVID outbreak in 2020. Also, the lucrative league has been held behind closed doors across three venues in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) -- Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. In 2021, the competition was also held in Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Chennai venues.

    Image credit: PTI

    However, with the pandemic under control now, the cash-rich league will be back to its old format, with each team playing a home and an away game. "The next season of men's IPL will also go back to the home and away format with all ten teams playing their home matches at their designated venues," read a note from Ganguly to the state associations.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2023 - Punjab Kings ropes in Trevor Bayliss as new head coach

    Image credit: Getty

    The note also provided a "snapshot" of the ongoing domestic season. The BCCI is running a full-fledged domestic season for the first time since 2020, and all multi-day tournaments have also returned to the traditional home and away format.

    Image credit: IPL

    Women's IPL could start early next year
    The BCCI is also working on hosting the inaugural edition of the highly-anticipated Women's IPL early next year. Last month, PTI reported that the tournament would likely occur in March after the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 in South Africa. "The BCCI is currently working on the much-awaited Women's IPL. We expect to start the first season early next year," Ganguly wrote in the September 20-dated letter.

    ALSO READ: IPL - Mark Boucher appointed new Mumbai Indians head coach

    Image credit: IPL

    The Women's IPL is envisioned to expand the standard of women's cricket in the country. Besides the Women's IPL, the BCCI will launch a girls' Under-15 One-Day tournament. "We are glad to introduce a Girls U-15 One-Day tournament from this season. Women's cricket has seen phenomenal growth worldwide, and our national team has performed well. This new tournament will create a pathway for our young girls to play nationally and internationally," Ganguly registered.

    The inaugural women's Under-15 event will be played between December 26 and January 12 across five venues -- Bangalore, Ranchi, Rajkot, Indore, Raipur and Pune.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali/1st T20I: Bhuvneshwar Kumar death bowling form is an area of concern - Sunil Gavaskar-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali T20I: 'Bhuvneshwar's death bowling form is an area of concern' - Gavaskar

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali/1st T20I: Cameroon Green spectacle gives Australia opening lead against India; netizens upset-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali T20I: Green's spectacle gives Australia opening lead; netizens upset

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali/1st T20I: Rohit Sharma explains why Jasprit Bumrah is missing out-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali T20I: Rohit Sharma explains why Jasprit Bumrah is missing out

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali/1st T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, match result prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch and more

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali T20I: Virat Kohli practices bowling as Men in Blue warm up (WATCH)-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali T20I: Virat Kohli practices bowling as Indians warm up (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Actress assault case: Kerala HC dismisses plea in 2017 case involving Malayalam actor Dileep drb

    Actress assault case: Kerala HC dismisses plea in 2017 case involving Malayalam actor Dileep

    football UEFA European Super Cup revamp: Fans irked with four-team format that includes America's MLS champions snt

    UEFA Super Cup revamp: Fans irked with four-team format that includes America's MLS champions

    football epl Is Jude Bellingham eyeing La Liga Real Madrid move instead of English Premier League?-ayh

    Is Jude Bellingham eyeing Real Madrid move instead of English Premier League?

    'Release PFI leaders unconditionally,' says SDPI leaders as NIA leads multi-agency raids across country AJR

    'Release PFI leaders unconditionally,' says SDPI leaders as NIA leads multi-agency raids across country

    Google Pixel 7 Google Pixel 7 Pro is finally coming to India confirms tech giant gcw

    Google Pixel 7, Google Pixel 7 Pro is finally coming to India

    Recent Videos

    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals rides Solomon Mire and Hamilton Masakadza show to first victory against Bhilwara Kings-ayh

    LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals rides Mire and Masakadza show to first victory against Bhilwara Kings

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali/1st T20I: We all know what Jasprit Bumrah brings to the table - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali T20I: 'We all know what Bumrah brings to the table' - Pandya

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali/1st T20I: Strike rate is something that every player works towards - KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'Strike rate is something that every player works towards' - KL Rahul

    Video Icon
    Shocking Kabaddi players served lunch in toilet during state-level Under 17 event in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur

    Shocking! Kabaddi players served lunch in toilet during state-level U-17 event in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23: It is all about going out, trying to find ways of exploring ourselves - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS: 'It's all about going out, trying to find ways of exploring ourselves' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon