    Huge blow for CSK, Team India: Injured Deepak Chahar ruled out for 4 months; fans disheartened

    Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered a big blow to their hopes of playing Deepak Chahar in the remainder of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, with reports emerging that the pacer is set to be out of action for 4 months.

    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Apr 14, 2022, 2:15 PM IST

    In a massive blow to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2022 campaign, all-rounder Deepak Chahar has reportedly been ruled out of action for four months due to a fresh injury. Chahar, who was signed by the Ravindra Jadeja-led side at the mega auction for Rs 14 crore, was nursing a right quadriceps injury in Bengaluru's National Cricket Academy when he picked up a back injury while bowling in the nets.

    The all-rounder, who was instrumental in Chennai's winning campaign last year, was expected to join the Yellow Brigade in the middle of the 15th edition of the T20 league. However, further scans have reportedly suggested that the injured pacer is likely to face a lengthy spell on the sidelines and may not fit the T20 World Cup scheduled for October later this year.

    As per a report in the Times of India, the extent of Chahar's injury is a serious one. The all-rounder has been sweating it out at the NCA to make a swift comeback, having decided not to go under the knife for his injury earlier. While the medium-pacer seemed to be progressing for a mid-season return to IPL, the fresh injury setback has shelved all his plans.

    Following this news, fans of Chennai Super Kings took to Twitter to express their disappointment. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

    Chahar has been one of the top performers for the franchise, having established a reputation for taking wickets in the Powerplay overs - an area where the team have struggled this season. 

    Overall, in 63 matches, the bowling all-rounder has claimed 59 wickets at an average of 29.19. Chahar's best season was the 2019 edition, where he picked up 22 wickets at 21.90. In 2020 and 2021, he claimed 12 and 14 wickets each.

    The Chennai franchise has tried different pacers with the new ball, including Adam Milne, Chris Jordan, and the uncapped duo of Mukesh Choudhary and Tushar Deshpande, with none managing to make a significant difference impact. 

    With four defeats in five matches, CSK languishes in the bottom half of the IPL 2022 points table. They won their last game against Royal Challengers Bangalore and next face Gujarat Titans on April 17.

    Last Updated Apr 14, 2022, 2:15 PM IST
