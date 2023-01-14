Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Himachal Pradesh Ranji Trophy seamer Sidharth Sharma dies at 28 following brief illness

    Tragedy knocked Indian domestic cricket after young Himachal Pradesh seamer Sidharth Sharma passed away at 28 on Friday following a short illness. He represented the side in Raji Trophy and won the Vijay Hazare Trophy last season.

    First Published Jan 14, 2023, 10:46 AM IST

    Tragedy hit India's domestic cricket as young Himachal Pradesh seamer Sidharth Sharma perished in a Vadodara hospital after a concise ailment, affirmed a senior official of Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA). The 28-year-old fast bowler happened to be a part of the Himachal Pradesh team that won the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22, having played six First-Class (FC), six List-A and a Twenty20 (T20) for the state, besides capturing 33 wickets.

    "All of us at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association are devastated. Sidharth left us on Thursday night. He was on ventilator support for the past few days. He was in the squad during our last-round game in Vadodara against Baroda. Before the game, he started vomiting, had problems passing urine, and had to be immediately admitted to a local hospital. His condition deteriorated in the following days," HPCA secretary Avnish Parmar implied to PTI.

    Sidharth is endured by his parents and a brother living overseas. "His last rites were performed today after his brother arrived from Canada. We have lost a very sincere player, who would have served the state for long," Parmar communicated. The final game he played in the ongoing season was at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata versus Bengal between December 20-23, where he had his maiden fifer (5/69) and seven wickets in all. He was the joint third-highest wicket-taker for the season, with 12 prey from a couple of matches.

    "At the beginning of the season, when physio tested each player, Sidharth was declared match fit. The next match after Bengal was in Dehradun against Uttarakhand. He was rested as he had complained of uneasiness. He was picked in the squad for the Baroda game and fell ill before the game," Parmar said.

    Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also condoled Sidharth's death. "I am extremely saddened by the news of the passing away of Himachal Pradesh's Vijay Hazare winning team member Sidarth Sharma. I pray to God to give peace to the departed soul and may his loved ones get the strength to bear this great loss," the CM wrote in a tweet.

    (With inputs from PTI)

