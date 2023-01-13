Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Suryakumar Yadav can change the game by just scoring 30 to 50 runs' - Dinesh Chandimal

    First Published Jan 13, 2023, 7:07 PM IST

    Suryakumar Yadav is India's number-one T20I batter. However, he is yet to make his mark in ODI cricket. In the same light, Dinesh Chandimal feels that SKY's ability to quickly change the game's course makes him an ODI favourite.

    Image credit: PTI

    Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav's axe from playing XI did shock him. Still, former Sri Lankan skipper Dinesh Chandimal feels it is a deposition of India's incredible bench strength in limited-overs cricket. With wicketkeeper-opener KL Rahul donning the big gloves and batting at number five, and all-rounder Hardik Pandya an involuntary choice at number six as a pacer, India's 'Mr 360 degree' must wait for his chance despite his unprecedented dramatisation in Twenty20 (T20) cricket.

    "Looking at this Indian team, it shows how much strength is there in the bench. I still feel Surya can play in the middle order in this Indian team," Chandimal told PTI in an exclusive chat. For Chandimal, Surya's USP will invariably be his strike rate, and even a cameo of 30 or a brisk 50 from him can change the game's complexion in no time.

    ALSO READ: ICC U-19 T20 World Cup 2023: 'India U-19 women's team can be one of the standout sides' - Tendulkar

    Image credit: PTI

    "He [SKY] is different to other batters. It would be best if you had a guy like him in the middle order. He can change the game by just scoring 30 to 50 runs. The opposition team can be frustrated with the speed at which he scores. I still feel he should play in ODIs," said Chandimal.

    Image credit: PTI

    Trailing the series 0-2, Chandimal desires Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka and his men to play cheerful cricket. "It is tough to play India in India, but they should play positively in every department," he concluded.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    ICC U-19 T20 World Cup 2023: India U-19 women's team can be one of the standout sides - Sachin Tendulkar-ayh

    ICC U-19 T20 World Cup 2023: 'India U-19 women's team can be one of the standout sides' - Tendulkar

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23: Peter Handscomb racing against time to be fit for Border-Gavaskar Trophy-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Peter Handscomb racing against time to be fit for Border-Gavaskar Trophy

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st ODI: KL Rahul allows nervy India to sneak past with a series win against Sri Lanka; netizens relieved-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st ODI: KL Rahul allows nervy India to sneak past with a series win; netizens relieved

    IND vs SL 2022-23, Kolkata/2nd ODI: Kuldeep Yadav replaces Yuzvendra Chahal for India; Sri Lanka opts to bat-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 2nd ODI: Kuldeep Yadav replaces Yuzvendra Chahal; Sri Lanka opts to bat

    Fans divided after Australia pulls out from Afghanistan ODI series over increasing Taliban curbs on women snt

    Fans divided after Australia pulls out from Afghanistan ODI series over increasing Taliban curbs on women

    Recent Stories

    football Manchester United takeover: From Old Trafford expansion plans to offers lined up - here is all you need to know-ayh

    Man United takeover: From Old Trafford expansion plans to offers lined up - here's all you need to know

    Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West marries Yeezy Architect Bianca Censori- report RBA

    Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West marries Yeezy Architect Bianca Censori

    football Lionel Messi fans outraged after leak reveals ex-Barcelona board member called icon 'sewer rat, hormonal dwarf' snt

    Messi fans outraged after leak reveals ex-Barcelona board member called icon 'sewer rat, hormonal dwarf'

    Air India to cancel some domestic flights due to Indian Air Force's Republic Day preparations AJR

    Air India to cancel some domestic flights due to Indian Air Force's Republic Day preparations

    JEE Main 2023: Application correction window opens; know steps to make changes - adt

    JEE Main 2023: Application correction window opens; know steps to make changes

    Recent Videos

    IND vs SL 2022-23 Kolkata ODI Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes' snt

    IND vs SL 2022-23: Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Budget 2023 expectations of Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Government has been very kind to the EV sector'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki India Executive Director Shashank Srivastava Budget 2023 expectations

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Support for hybrid and low emission vehicles in Budget 2023 would be great'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5 door SUV debuts in India bookings open gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door SUV debuts in India; bookings open

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Tata Sierra EV makes a comeback production to start in 2025 gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: Tata Sierra EV makes a comeback, production to start in 2025

    Video Icon