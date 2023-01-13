'Suryakumar Yadav can change the game by just scoring 30 to 50 runs' - Dinesh Chandimal

Suryakumar Yadav is India's number-one T20I batter. However, he is yet to make his mark in ODI cricket. In the same light, Dinesh Chandimal feels that SKY's ability to quickly change the game's course makes him an ODI favourite.

Image credit: PTI

Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav's axe from playing XI did shock him. Still, former Sri Lankan skipper Dinesh Chandimal feels it is a deposition of India's incredible bench strength in limited-overs cricket. With wicketkeeper-opener KL Rahul donning the big gloves and batting at number five, and all-rounder Hardik Pandya an involuntary choice at number six as a pacer, India's 'Mr 360 degree' must wait for his chance despite his unprecedented dramatisation in Twenty20 (T20) cricket.

"Looking at this Indian team, it shows how much strength is there in the bench. I still feel Surya can play in the middle order in this Indian team," Chandimal told PTI in an exclusive chat. For Chandimal, Surya's USP will invariably be his strike rate, and even a cameo of 30 or a brisk 50 from him can change the game's complexion in no time.

