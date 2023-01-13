Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC U-19 T20 World Cup 2023: 'India U-19 women's team can be one of the standout sides' - Tendulkar

    ICC Women's U-19 World Cup 2023 will be the maiden women's U-19 cricket competition. With India participating, Sachin Tendulkar feels that the side has the potential to emerge as one of the "standout sides".

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 13, 2023, 4:47 PM IST

    Legendary former Indian Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar considers that the Indian Women's U-19 gang could materialise as one of the standout teams of the inaugural 2023 ICC U-19 T20 World Cup. Senior players Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh are a part of the 15-member Indian side, competing in the International Cricket Council (ICC) event, beginning in South Africa on Saturday.

    "The women's team can be one of the standout sides this time. The team has a good balance of few experienced players and young talented prospects both in the batting and bowling department," Tendulkar corresponded in his ICC column. With 16 sides competing in the tournament, comprising 41 games, Tendulkar regards that the ICC competition will have an enormous impact on the women's cricket landscape.

    ALSO READ: IND VS AUS 2022-23 - PETER HANDSCOMB RACING AGAINST TIME TO BE FIT FOR BORDER-GAVASKAR TROPHY

    "The Under-19 event is a first-time event with a lot of promise. It can transform the landscape since a global platform will ensure great learning and experience for young women cricketers. Though women's cricket has made huge strides, there are areas still to be tapped. Right now, a more robust grassroots system is required worldwide. The larger we spread the base, the more talent we will unearth, which will have a direct bearing on the quality of the game," the 49-year-old Tendulkar documented.

    "The inaugural tournament will ensure that happens. Going beyond showcasing the best junior talent of the world, it will ensure more investment in junior cricket in different countries, resulting in a consistent feeder line for future U19 World Cups as well as senior cricket," concluded Tendulkar.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jan 13, 2023, 4:47 PM IST
