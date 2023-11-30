Has Glenn Maxwell given up on Test cricket? Australia's star all-rounder speaks out

Australia star allrounder Glenn Maxwell has said he has not yet 'given up' on his hopes for Test cricket following his spectacular performance in their ODI World Cup 2023 triumph.

Australia's star allrounder, Glenn Maxwell, remains hopeful about his Test cricket aspirations despite his recent outstanding performances in the ODI World Cup 2023 and ongoing T20I series against India. Maxwell, who scored a double century against Afghanistan in the World Cup and a T20I hundred against India, expressed his determination not to give up on Test cricket.

Upon his return from the T20I squad, Maxwell acknowledged the need for realism regarding the timing of his transition from white-ball to red-ball cricket.

"I haven't given up on Tests," Maxwell was quoted as saying by the Sydney Morning Herald. "I think I've just got to be realistic about the timings of the way I've been playing my white-ball cricket."

Despite making his Test debut against India in 2013, Maxwell, known for his prowess in limited-overs formats, has played only seven Test matches, with his last appearance in 2017. His Test record includes a batting average of 26.07 and eight wickets at 42.62.

The decision on Maxwell's inclusion in the Test squad for the three-match home series against Pakistan, starting on December 14 in Perth, is yet to be announced. Reflecting on his career, Maxwell highlighted the challenges of balancing white-ball and Test cricket, citing limited opportunities for Shield cricket.

"You play a World Cup and then you don't play any Shield cricket, you play at the back end of summer in white ball and don't play any Shield cricket, so it's just the way it's gone over the last 10 years of my career really. The two runs in the final were pretty cool. I don't think anything's going to top that. Even though there were moments during the tournament individually, I think that final... Nothing's going to top that," he added.

Matthew Wade, leading Australia in the ongoing T20 series, supported Maxwell's potential in Test cricket, attributing his exhaustion to a recent injury and the demanding nature of 50-over cricket. Wade expressed happiness for Maxwell's century in Guwahati, noting that the opportunity to rest and be with his family contributed to the stellar performance. Despite Maxwell's success in white-ball cricket, the anticipation remains for whether he can make a mark in the longest format of the game.

"I think it is just mentally and a little bit physically, he's come back from quite a bad injury and 50-over cricket tends to take it out of you," Wade said of Maxwell's state of exhaustion after his century in Guwahati. "He's ready to go home, and a performance like that maybe didn't happen if he didn't know he was getting the opportunity to go home and rest. I'm really happy for him, his hundredth game. He found a way to bring his best and we're happy he can go home and be with his family."

