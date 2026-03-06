- Home
India beat England by 7 runs in the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal. Sanju Samson's 89 powered India to 253/7, while Jacob Bethell's century kept England alive. Jasprit Bumrah's death overs and Axar Patel's fielding sealed India's dramatic match win.
India Advance to T20 World Cup 2026 Final
Team India pulled off a thrilling seven-run win over England in the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, March 5. With a win, the Men in Blue, who are the defending champions, advanced to the final, where they will face New Zealand in the title clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 8.
After posting a total of 253/7, the fourth-highest total in T20 World Cup history, Team India managed to restrict England to 246/7, despite Jacob Bethell’s knock of 105 off 48 balls. Hardik Pandya led the bowling attack with figures of 2/38 at an economy rate of 9.50 in his spell of four overs.
As Team India sealed their berth for the title clash against New Zealand, let’s take a look at key takeaways from the Men in Blue’s thrilling win over England in the semifinal.
1. Abhishek Sharma’s Another Flop Show
Team India opener Abhishek Sharma has yet again failed to deliver in the semifinal against England. Sharma’s form has been a cause of concern for the team management following three successive ducks in the group stage and moderate outings in the Super 8 stage, except for his comeback knock of 55 off 30 balls against New Zealand.
In the high-stakes battle at the Wankhede Stadium, the southpaw once again failed to convert his start and was dismissed cheaply. Abhishek was looking to regain his rhythm in the second over of India’s batting, where he smashed two boundaries before his mistimed big shot off Jofra Archer’s delivery and was caught by Phil Salt at deep midwicket, ending his stay at the crease for 9 off 7 balls.
2. Sanju Samson’s Masterclass Performance
Following his unbeaten match-winning 97-run knock in India’s must-win Super 8 fixture against West Indies, Sanju Samson produced yet another masterclass performance when it mattered the most. Unfazed by the early wicket of Abhishek Sharma and the atmosphere at the Wankhede Stadium, Samson played with remarkable composure and intent, anchoring the innings while keeping the scoreboard moving.
The Kerala cricketer played a brilliant knock of 89 off 42 balls, including 8 fours and 7 sixes, at an impressive strike rate of 211.90. Samson’s two back-to-back brilliant performances pushed him to become India’s third leading run-getter of the tournament with 232 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 77.33 and an astonishing strike rate of 201.73 in four matches. Samson’s strike rate is the second-highest with a minimum of 100 runs in the ongoing edition of the T20 World Cup.
3. Collective Power-Hitting
The collective batting effort was filled with aggressive strokeplay as multiple Indian batters chipped in with crucial cameos to push the total beyond the 250-run mark. Ishan Kishan unleashed his firepower and played a knock of 34 off 19 balls, followed by Shivam Dube’s brisk 43 off 25 balls. Thereafter, Hardik Pandya chipped in with a quickfire 27 off 12 balls, while Tilak Varma scored 21 off 7 balls.
The collective power-hitting effort propelled India to a commanding total, the foundation of which was laid out by Sanju Samson. All five batters played at a strike rate of over 160, with Tilak Varma topping the chart with a staggering 300 SR, highlighting India’s relentless attacking approach throughout the innings against England and powering the Men in Blue to a massive total on the board in the semifinal clash.
4. Axar Patel’s Fielding Brilliance
Team India all-rounder Axar Patel had a brilliant day on the field, taking two crucial catches that helped India tighten their grip on the contest against England. In the 4th over, Axar took a stunning over-the-shoulder catch to dismiss the visitors’ captain Harry Brook. The left-handed all-rounder ran from long-off towards deep cover, tracked the ball brilliantly, and completed the sensational catch.
Thereafter, Axar was involved in a relay catch with Shivam Dube. In the 14th over, the all-rounder sprinted across the boundary to grab the catch of Will Jacks, who sliced a shot towards deep cover. As Axar Patel was about to step over the ropes, he flicked the ball back into play, allowing Dube complete the catch. Two brilliant fielding efforts, along with a wicket of Tom Banton by Axar Patel, played a crucial role in putting the brakes on England’s run chase.
5. Jasprit Bumrah’s Game-Changing Death-Over Bowling
Jasprit Bumrah was the most decisive factor when his fellow bowlers, especially Varun Chakravarthy, struggled to contain the flow of runs during England’s aggressive chase. With the match hanging in the balance and the visitors needing quick runs in the final overs, Jasprit Bumrah stepped up with a crucial spell at the death.
In the 16th over, Bumrah conceded just 8 runs and applied immense pressure on the English batters. When England needed 45 off 18 balls, India’s lead pacer was brought into the attack in the 18th over and delivered another tight over, conceding just six runs, eventually finishing the figures of 1/33 at an economy rate of 8.20 in four overs. Two crucial spells by Jasprit Bumrah changed the momentum of the match in India’s favour.
