In the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal, Sanju Samson scored 89 off 42 balls against England, anchoring India to 253/7. His fearless, selfless innings silenced doubters, showcased his skills, and earned widespread praise from fans worldwide.

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has yet again delivered when it mattered the most in the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, March 5.

After being put into bat first by England captain Harry Brook, the defending champions posted a solid total of 253/7 in 20 overs, their second-highest total and the fourth overall in the T20 World Cup history. Samson led India’s batting with a brilliant knock of 89 off 42 balls, including 8 fours and 7 sixes, at an impressive strike rate of 211.90, laying the foundation for a solid total on the board.

Apart from Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube (43), Ishan Kishan (34), Hardik Pandya (27), and Tilak Varma (21) made valuable and crucial contributions, helping India post a commanding total and put immense pressure on England in the high-stakes semifinal clash.

Another Masterclass Batting by Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson carried on his momentum from Team India’s final Super 8 fixture against West Indies, where the cricketing world witnessed his redemption with an unbeaten match-winning knock of 97 off 50 balls, not only helping the Men in Blue chase down a 196-run target but also sealing their place in the semifinal.

Just one knock put Samson in the spotlight ahead of the semifinal against England, and the Kerala cricketer justified all the hype with another fearless innings. After India lost Abhishek Sharma early in the innings, Sanju Samson took up the responsibility of anchoring the innings, with Ishan Kishan as his aggressive partner.

The 31-year-old unleashed his firepower in the powerplay, smashing 41 runs off 20 balls at a strike rate of 205, helping India post a total of 67/1. Sanju Samson was batting on 46 when he smashed a six off Liam Dawson to complete his second consecutive fifty of the tournament in just 26 balls, batting at a strike rate of 200, showcasing his fearless approach and setting the stage for India’s dominating total.

After his fifty, Sanju Samson carried on his aggressive batting and formed a crucial 97-run stand for the second wicket with Ishan Kishan before the latter’s dismissal at 117/2. Thereafter, Samson was joined by Shivam Dube, who was sent ahead of Suryakumar Yadav, and the duo further inflicted damage on England’s bowlers, adding 43 runs off 22 balls to their partnership.

Samson was en route to his maiden World Cup century before his ambitious shot off Will Jacks went awry, and he was caught by Phil Salt at deep cover. Despite missing out on his well-deserved century, Sanju Samson walked off the field with a standing ovation from the Wankhede Stadium spectators.

Sanju Samson’s back-to-back explosive innings not only anchored India’s batting but also showcased his ability to perform under pressure on the World Cup stage, despite not being considered initially for a place in the playing XI.

‘What a Way to Silence the Doubters’

Sanju Samson’s yet another masterclass performance has left the social media, especially X handle (formerly Twitter), buzzing with praise, with fans lauding his fearless approach, match awareness, and ability to deliver in high-pressure World Cup games.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts celebrated Samson’s 89-run knock as a masterclass, highlighting his selfless approach of prioritizing the team over personal milestones, his fearless and elegant strokeplay, and his ability to shine on a big stage when it mattered the most for the team.

In the T20 World Cup 2026, Sanju Samson is now the third-leading run-getter for Team India with 232 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 77.33 and an astonishing strike rate of 201.73 in four matches. Samson’s strike rate is the second-highest with a minimum of 100 runs in the ongoing edition of the T20 World Cup.

In his T20I career, Samson has amassed 1310 runs, including three centuries and five fifties, at an average of 27.29 and a strike rate of 154.84 in 61 matches.

