T20 World Cup 2026: India edged past England by 7 runs in a high-scoring semi-final in Mumbai. Powered by Sanju Samson’s 89, India posted 253/7. England fought hard with Jacob Bethell’s brilliant 105 but finished at 246/7.

T20 World Cup 2026: India survived a ferocious late assault from England to seal a dramatic seven‑run victory in the T20 World Cup semi-final at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, riding on Sanju Samson’s dazzling 89 and Jasprit Bumrah’s nerve-steadying spell in the death overs.

In a match that swung wildly until the final moments, India posted a towering 253 for seven before restricting England to 246 for seven despite a breathtaking century from Jacob Bethell.

The defending champions will now face New Zealand in the title clash in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Samson’s fireworks power India to record knock‑out total

After being asked to bat first on a batting-friendly Wankhede pitch with short boundaries, India needed a big score—and Sanju Samson delivered in spectacular fashion.

Samson smashed 89 off 42 balls, hammering seven sixes and eight fours, to propel India to 253/7, the highest total in a knockout match in T20 World Cup history.

The Indian opener had an early escape when Harry Brook dropped a sitter at mid-on off Jofra Archer when Samson was on 15 in the third over.

That moment proved costly for England.

Samson made them pay heavily, dominating the bowling attack with clean hitting all around the ground.

The innings also carried a sense of redemption.

Archer had dismissed Samson three times in last year’s bilateral series, exploiting the short ball directed at the batter’s body. But this time Samson was ready.

He picked up Archer’s length quickly and punished anything short.

His first six off Archer came via a powerful pull over fine leg, followed by another maximum over deep mid-wicket off a slower ball.

Archer struggled to regain control as Samson continued to attack.

He returned later in the innings only to be hammered again—Samson launching him for a six over backward point before clearing long-off with another towering hit.

By the end of the night, Archer’s figures read a painful 0 for 61 in four overs.

Kishan and Dube keep India’s momentum rolling

Samson found strong support from Ishan Kishan, who scored a brisk 39 off 19 balls, and together they stitched a 97-run partnership off just 45 deliveries.

India surged to 67 for one in the powerplay and maintained the scoring tempo, reaching 119 for two at the halfway mark.

Shivam Dube, promoted to number four to maintain the left-right combination, added 43 off 25 balls, continuing the assault on England’s bowlers.

Late fireworks from Hardik Pandya (27 off 12) and Tilak Varma (21 off 7) pushed India’s total even higher.

The final five overs alone produced 76 runs, turning an already strong total into a daunting one.

Bethell’s breathtaking century ignites England’s chase

England’s reply began aggressively but shakily.

They lost three wickets inside the powerplay, reaching 68 for three, yet the momentum never fully shifted in India’s favour thanks to Jacob Bethell.

The young England batter played one of the most remarkable innings of the tournament, smashing 105 off just 48 balls.

His strokeplay kept England in the hunt even as wickets fell around him.

Tom Banton briefly accelerated the scoring with 17 off 5 balls, helping England reach 119 for four after 10 overs, matching India’s position at the same stage.

Axar’s brilliance in the field breaks key partnership

Bethell found an aggressive partner in Will Jacks (35 off 20) and the pair launched a counterattack.

Their partnership added 77 runs off just 39 balls, putting the pressure back on India.

But a moment of fielding brilliance changed the momentum.

Axar Patel produced a stunning catch running backwards in the deep to dismiss Jacks, ending the dangerous stand.

Earlier, Axar had also taken a spectacular backward-running catch from the cover region to remove Harry Brook after a slow cutter from Bumrah.

Bumrah’s genius tilts the game back

Despite losing partners, Bethell continued to attack.

With Sam Curran joining him, England brought the equation down to 45 runs needed from the final three overs, turning the semi-final into a tense finish.

Sensing the danger, captain Suryakumar Yadav turned to Jasprit Bumrah for one final over.

The Indian spearhead once again delivered under pressure.

Bumrah conceded just six runs in the over, tightening the screws on England’s chase and shifting the pressure back onto the batters.

Dramatic finish ends England’s hopes

With Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh out of overs, Shivam Dube was handed the daunting task of defending 30 runs in the final over.

England still believed—especially with Bethell at the crease.

But the match ended in heartbreak for England.

Bethell, who had played a magnificent innings, was run out, bringing the chase to a dramatic close and sealing India’s passage into the final.

Final showdown awaits in Ahmedabad

The thrilling win keeps India’s title defence alive.

They will now face New Zealand in the T20 World Cup final in Ahmedabad on Sunday, setting up what promises to be another high-stakes showdown in the tournament.