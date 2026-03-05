In the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal, Axar Patel’s stunning boundary relay catch to dismiss Will Jacks, hailed as ‘catch of the tournament’, shifted momentum and helped India edge England by 5 runs, securing their spot in the final.

Team India vice-captain Axar Patel had a brilliant day on the field during the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, March 5.

Team India posted a commanding total of 253/7 in 20 overs, thanks to Sanju Samson’s 89-run knock and vital contributions from Shivam Dube (43), Ishan Kishan (34), Hardik Pandya (27), and Tilak Varma (21), and set a 254-run target for England to chase.

The visitors had a shaky start to their run chase as they were reduced to 95/4 in 7.4 overs, with dismissals of Phil Salt (5), Harry Brook (7), Jos Buttler (25), and Tom Banton (17). However, England’s run chase was revived through a 77-run stand for the fifth wicket between Jacob Bethell and Will Jacks, taking the visitors past the 150-run mark in the 13th over, putting Indian bowlers under pressure.

Axar Patel’s Stunning Effort to Dismiss Will Jacks

The momentum-tilting partnership between Bethell and Jacks was posing a serious threat to Indian bowlers, as the England batting duo was steadily closing in on India’s imposing total, forcing the players to up their intensity. However, Team India has finally heaved some sigh of relief after Arshdeep Singh dismissed Will Jacks to put the brakes on England’s momentum.

Axar Patel was the main man behind Jacks’ dismissal. The dismissal took place in the 14th over of England’s run chase when the all-rounder sliced a low full‑toss off Arshdeep Singh towards deep cover, only for Axar to sprint across and take the catch.

Sensing that he’d go over the rope, the all-rounder flicked it back into play for Shivam Dube to complete the catch, breaking the dangerous partnership and swinging momentum back to India. Axar Patel’s brilliant effort prompted his teammates to run towards him and celebrate the moment with high-fives, hugs and cheers, acknowledging not just the athletic brilliance but also the game-changing impact of the dismissal in India’s favour.

Axar Patel’s brilliant effort, which led to the dismissal of Will Jacks, has swung the momentum in India’s favour, despite Jacob Bethell still at the crease. With the dangerous fifth-wicket partnership broken, the pressure shifted back onto England, forcing the middle and lower order to rebuild under mounting run-rate pressure, giving India a clear upper hand in the semifinal clash.

‘Catch To Remember for a Lifetime’

Axar Patel’s brilliant catching effort to dismiss Will Jacks set the internet ablaze, with fans, cricket enthusiasts, and experts going berserk over the sheer athleticism, presence of mind, and composure displayed in a high-pressure moment.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), fans, cricket enthusiasts, and experts showered praise on Axar’s fielding brilliance, calling it ‘catch of the tournament’ and ‘catch to remember for a lifetime’. Many highlighted his composure under pressure, with former cricketers Irfan Pathan and Vinay Kumar marvelled at his effort, while fans joked about giving him unprecedented rewards and even renaming awards in his honour.

Eventually, Axar Patel’s fielding paid off as Team India advanced to the final of the T20 World Cup 2026, setting up a title clash with New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 8. The Men in Blue defeated England by just seven runs, restricting the visitors to 246/7.

Despite Jacob Bethell’s valiant effort of 105 off 48 balls, Team India’s bowling attack managed to hold their nerve in the death overs, with precise yorkers, clever slower balls, and tight fielding ensuring England fell short by just five runs.

The disciplined performance, combined with Axar Patel’s game-changing catch, sealed a thrilling semifinal victory and booked India’s place in the T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand.

