    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'Credit for my success goes to Bhuvneshwar Kumar' - Arshdeep Singh

    First Published Oct 31, 2022, 1:26 PM IST

    While India has been decent with its performance in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Australia, Arshdeep Singh has also nailed it with his fast bowling and has credited Bhuvneshwar Kumar for his success.

    Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh has credited his success in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup to senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar. He feels that Bhuvi has been developing severe pressure in PowerPlay (PP) overs, making it easier for him to get wickets. Arshdeep struck vital blows in both his opening overs versus arch-rival Pakistan and South Africa, dismissing top batters like Babar Azam and Quinton de Kock, respectively. Arshdeep has bagged seven wickets in three matches at an economy of 7.83. Bhuvneshwar, despite three scalps in as many contests, has been unprecedented, with an economy of 4.87 in his 10.4 overs.

    "We study the batters' weaknesses, and Bhuvi bhai and I try to get some swing first up and beat the batter at the start. I'm able to attack the batter because Bhuvi bhai is bowling so economically that the batter is already under pressure," Arshdeep told reporters following India's five-wicket loss to South Africa at the Perth Stadium on Sunday.

    Bhuvneshwar's usefulness might not reflect in the wickets' column, but he has had palpable movement in all three encounters to keep batters' scoring rate under check. "Credit for my success goes to him [Bhuvi]. The batters aren't taking chances against him and are doing that with me. So we have forged a good partnership. A bowling partnership is as important as a batting partnership," added Arshdeep.

    Arshdeep's confidence has been boosted by the breakthroughs he has got in his initial overs. "You feel confident when you get wickets first up, and the team also feels confident of your abilities," he reckoned. He uncovered that the Perth track was the paciest in his brief but eventful international career.

    "It was a great track to bowl on. It was a dream wicket for any fast bowler and perhaps the spiciest of the tracks I have bowled so far in my career," established Arshdeep. However, he feels that no ideal length applies to all the bowlers on these tracks. "Ideal length will change for every bowler on this track. The day ball swings around a bit, you would like to bowl that fullish length, and when there is no purchase from the track, then you bowl normal hard lengths. Both teams used the wicket well and the hard lengths to execute their plans," he proved.

    Arshdeep bypassed the question of why senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was handed the 18th over. "If you are playing five bowlers, wherever Rohit bhai felt that he should bring in Ashwin, he did that," Arshdeep justified. Could 145 have been a tenable target on the Perth wicket? "That's a case of ifs and buts. A 133 would have been good enough, and sometimes even 160 seems less. So, unless you score 145, you wouldn't know," Arshdeep concluded.

    (With inputs from PTI)

