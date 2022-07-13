Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Good to hear Nasser Hussain agree' - Tendulkar comes up with ultimate praise for Bumrah

    Jasprit Bumrah scripted his best ODI career hail, 6/19. He was lauded by Sachin Tendulkar, while Nasser Hussain also agreed with Master Blaster.

    Good to hear Nasser Hussain agree - Sachin Tendulkar comes up with ultimate praise for Jasprit Bumrah-ayh
    London, First Published Jul 13, 2022, 5:11 PM IST

    Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah was sensational with his sheer fast bowling. On Tuesday, during the opening One-Day International (ODI) against England at The Oval in London, Bumrah came up with his career-best performance in the format, as he scalped six wickets for just 19 runs in just over overs. His spell helped the hosts skittled for a meagre 110, while the visitors got the job done by ten wickets within the 19th over, thanks to some impressive batting from Rohit Sharma (76*) and Shikhar Dhawan (31*). On the same note, legendary former Indian Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to laud Bumrah's spell.

    "The Oval pitch has great bounce, but Indian bowlers bowled the right lengths & that made all the difference. A great bowling performance by India's pace attack, especially Bumrah, who was just phenomenal," wrote Tendulkar on Twitter. "I've been of the opinion for a while now that Bumrah is the best bowler across formats. It was good to hear @nassercricket agree with me on-air," he added in another tweet.

    Later, former English skipper and current commentator Nasser Hussain also drew an example from Tendulkar's tweet and applauded Bumrah for his vibrant spell. In his Sky Sports column, Hussain documented, "Bumrah would have to be the best all-format bowler in world cricket. Who would be the challengers? Maybe Trent Boult, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Jofra Archer when fit. But, right now, he is the best there is."

    Earlier, Hussain was baffled by the approach of the English bowlers, who bowled short at Rohit, as he went on to say, "I know England were chasing this game, but they bowled drive balls that Dhawan could have hit for four with his eyes closed and short balls to Rohit that he could hit for six with his eyes closed. I'd like to know which analyst said bowling short to Rohit is the way to go. You do not bowl short to him, no matter how big the boundaries are. I could not understand that, and they got it wrong."

