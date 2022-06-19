Father's Day 2022: From Sachin Tendulkar to Rohit Sharma - Indian cricketers share warm wishes

India is celebrating Father's Day on Sunday. On the same note, Indian cricketers have sent out their wishes, some of which you can check out here.

It is a special day for the entire of India, as it celebrates Father's Day on Sunday. Every soul in the country is honouring their father in some way or the other. Also, the Indian sporting community has done its part. Whether cricketers or any other sportsperson, all have paid tribute to and honoured their fathers, while their fathers are the strongest person on earth for them. As for the cricketers, stars like legendary Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, former Indian seamer Irfan Pathan and many more have done their part. Check them out below.

Tendulkar sent out a social media video, captioning, "Every child's first Hero is his father. I was no different. Even today, I remember what he taught me, his unconditional love & how he let me find my own path. Happy Father's Day, everyone!"

On the other hand, legendary former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh wrote, "From being a son of a great father to being a father of 2 amazing children, it has been an amazing journey! To all the fathers out there, #HappyFathersDay! You are all superheroes."

Meanwhile, Pathan shared a video captioned, "Hum hai tum ho. Happy Father's Day to my fav person in the whole world. #khansaab #FathersDay". The video happened to be hilarious as his father explained how Irfan came into this world and who he loves the most, which happens to be Irfan's mother.

As for Rohit, he shared a video and penned, "From the moment I became a Dad, keeping my lil girl safe is all I want. Whether I am her piggyback ride or her cradle, her safety is my responsibility. Being there for her is always my priority as it means the world to me. #HappyFathersDay"