ENG vs NZ 2022: Barbados Royals pay hilarious tribute to Anderson-Broad's veteran loyalty

England is up against New Zealand in the opening Lord's Test, which collapses from either side have mostly marred. The Test is particular for England as veteran pacers James Anderson and Stuart Broad are featuring together. At the same time, they continue to dominate the format despite reaching the twilight phase of their careers. While Anderson is 39, Broad is four years younger. As a result, fans were delighted to see the duo dominate once again on the opening day of the Test on Thursday. In the same light, Caribbean Premier League (CPL) franchise Barbados Royals decided to pay its tribute to the duo, and that too in a hilarious fashion.

The Royals took to its Twitter handle to share a picture of the duo, modified by the ageing effect filter, presenting their senior-citizen look. Meanwhile, it captioned, "Year 2053 and these two will still be troubling batters! 😂 Absolute legends."

ALSO READ: ENG vs NZ 2022, Lord's Test - Kyle Jamieson hails Kiwi fightback on a day of collapses

As for the match, while NZ was bundled out for 137, ENG is also in an unsafe situation, struggling at 116/7. Seamers Anderson and debutant Matty Potts wreaked mayhem on the touring Kiwis. The New Zealand pacers did a similar and exciting job with the ball later during the English innings. They have exposed the Three Lions' labouring batting order in the longest format, proving why they lurk at the ongoing ICC World Test Championship table bottom.

Meanwhile, during Day 1's play on Thursday, after the 23rd over of the day's play, the play was briefly halted for 23 seconds to pay tribute to late Australian spin legend Shane Warne, who passed away a couple of months back in Thailand while vacationing after suffering a heart attack. The crowd at the venue displayed its appreciation by clapping for him. Also, the JP Morgan Media Centre at the ground was renamed after Warne in association with the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) and Sky Sports.