Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ENG vs NZ 2022: Barbados Royals pay hilarious tribute to Anderson-Broad's veteran loyalty

    England is facing New Zealand in the Lord's Test. Meanwhile, with James Anderson and Stuart Broad featuring, Barbados Royals decided to pay hilarious tribute to the duo.

    ENG vs NZ, England-New Zealand 2022: Barbados Royals pay hilarious tribute to James Anderson-Stuart Broad veteran loyalty-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    London, First Published Jun 3, 2022, 2:23 PM IST

    England is up against New Zealand in the opening Lord's Test, which collapses from either side have mostly marred. The Test is particular for England as veteran pacers James Anderson and Stuart Broad are featuring together. At the same time, they continue to dominate the format despite reaching the twilight phase of their careers. While Anderson is 39, Broad is four years younger. As a result, fans were delighted to see the duo dominate once again on the opening day of the Test on Thursday. In the same light, Caribbean Premier League (CPL) franchise Barbados Royals decided to pay its tribute to the duo, and that too in a hilarious fashion.

    The Royals took to its Twitter handle to share a picture of the duo, modified by the ageing effect filter, presenting their senior-citizen look. Meanwhile, it captioned, "Year 2053 and these two will still be troubling batters! 😂 Absolute legends."

    ALSO READ: ENG vs NZ 2022, Lord's Test - Kyle Jamieson hails Kiwi fightback on a day of collapses

    As for the match, while NZ was bundled out for 137, ENG is also in an unsafe situation, struggling at 116/7. Seamers Anderson and debutant Matty Potts wreaked mayhem on the touring Kiwis. The New Zealand pacers did a similar and exciting job with the ball later during the English innings. They have exposed the Three Lions' labouring batting order in the longest format, proving why they lurk at the ongoing ICC World Test Championship table bottom.

    Meanwhile, during Day 1's play on Thursday, after the 23rd over of the day's play, the play was briefly halted for 23 seconds to pay tribute to late Australian spin legend Shane Warne, who passed away a couple of months back in Thailand while vacationing after suffering a heart attack. The crowd at the venue displayed its appreciation by clapping for him. Also, the JP Morgan Media Centre at the ground was renamed after Warne in association with the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) and Sky Sports.

    Last Updated Jun 3, 2022, 2:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ENG vs NZ, England vs New Zealand 2022, Lords Test, Day 1: Kyle Jamieson hails Kiwi fightback on a day of collapses-ayh

    ENG vs NZ 2022, Lord's Test: Kyle Jamieson hails Kiwi fightback on a day of collapses

    ENG vs NZ 2022, England vs New Zealand, Lords Test: Netizens react to New Zealand collapse-krn

    ENG vs NZ 2022, Lord's Test: Netizens react to New Zealand's collapse

    CSK Chennai Super Kings star Deepak Chahar ties knot with Jaya Bhardwaj; see pictures and videos-ayh

    CSK star Deepak Chahar ties knot with Jaya Bhardwaj; see pictures and videos

    Dipika Pallikal's birthday message for hubby rcb star Dinesh Karthik will melt your hearts snt

    Dipika Pallikal's birthday message for hubby Dinesh Karthik will melt your hearts

    Bandon Mein Tha Dum Exclusive: Hanuma Vihari lauds Ajinkya Rahane captaincy during historic Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21 win in Australia-ayh

    Exclusive: Vihari lauds Rahane's captaincy during historic 2020-21 win in Australia

    Recent Stories

    Rs 1000 for Google doubts Doctor s OPD fee post goes viral netizens amazed gcw

    'Rs 1000 for Google doubts': Doctor's OPD fee post goes viral; netizens amazed

    Here when Chris Hemsworths' superhero film 'Thor: Love and Thunder' will release in India RBA

    Here's when Chris Hemsworths' superhero film 'Thor: Love and Thunder' will release in India

    tennis French Open 2022: Nadal ready for 'big challenge' against Zverev on 36th birthday snt

    French Open 2022: Nadal ready for 'big challenge' against Zverev on 36th birthday

    Kashmir killings: Shiv Sena's Raut rakes 'Hindutva' card to target BJP-led Centre - adt

    Kashmir killings: Shiv Sena's Raut rakes up 'Hindutva' card to target BJP-led Centre

    MS Dhoni bats for district-level cricket for budding young cricketers-ayh

    MS Dhoni bats for district-level cricket for budding young cricketers

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon