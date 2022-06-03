ENG vs NZ 2022, Lord's Test: Kyle Jamieson hails Kiwi fightback on a day of collapses

New Zealand has scripted a sensational fightback, leading to an England collapse on Thursday's Day 1 of Lord's Test. Also, Kyle Jamieson has hailed the incredible fight his Kiwi side has put up so far.

It was a day of collapses on Thursday's opening day of the Lord's Test between England and New Zealand. While the visitors were bundled out for 137, the hosts are also in a precarious situation, struggling at 116/7. While seamers James Anderson and debutant Matty Potts wreaked havoc on the touring Kiwi side, the New Zealand pacers have done a similar job. They have again exposed why the Three Lions are struggling in the longest form of the sport right now, lurking at the bottom of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship table. Meanwhile, NZ pacer Kyle Jamieson has hailed his side's fightback.

After the day's play, Jamieson said, "It was nice to find some rhythm. I felt all right for that spell. It was just nice to get into the game. When we went out to bowl, It wasn't ideal, but we knew we had some time to get ourselves back in the game."

"We still felt like we were very much in the game. We knew we had to bowl well, but as things happen here, they tend to happen pretty quickly. We've seen that through the first part of the day. So you know, if we put the ball in good areas, we thought we had a chance," added Jamieson.

On the other hand, Potts asserted that England would throw its punches throughout the Test and not give up until the Test ends. "We've had an eventful day. We've come to entertain, that's our first and foremost thing, and it's been an entertaining day of cricket, and it's one that I've thoroughly enjoyed," he stated.

"I know the team's enjoyed it. And, we're still in a contest to win a game of Test cricket here. We're going to throw our punches. I think it's very, very entertaining. I think it's what we all want to see. We want to exchange blows, and if they throw us two, we'll throw them four. So, we'll see what happens," concluded Potts.