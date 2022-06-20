Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Despite lacklustre show, coach Dravid backs Rishabh Pant; says integral part of future plans

    Pant, who led the side in the five-match series against South Africa that ended in a 2-2 draw after the last game was called off due to rain, managed only 58 runs in the five innings.

    Despite lacklustre show, coach Dravid backs Rishabh Pant; says integral part of future plans snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Jun 20, 2022, 12:37 PM IST

    India head coach Rahul Dravid has made it clear that the under-fire Rishabh Pant is a "big" and "integral" part of the set-up heading into the T20 World Cup in Australia. 

    Pant, who led the side in the five-match series against South Africa that ended in a 2-2 draw after the last game was called off due to rain, managed only 58 runs in the five innings, which led to some questions being raised about his place in the shortest format. However, Dravid was very clear that Pant is going nowhere. 

    "Personally, he would have liked to score a few more runs but it is not concerning him. Certainly, he is a very big part of our plans going ahead in next few months," Dravid said during the post-match press conference. 

    Also read: IND vs SA 2022, Bengaluru T20I: Twitter disabused as rain plays spoilsport to decider; series ends 2-2

    He was categorical that he won't judge someone based on one series -- whether it is batting form or captaincy. "I just don't want to be critical. In the middle overs, you need people to play a slightly attacking brand of cricket to take the game on a little more. Sometimes it's very hard to judge it based on two or three games," the head coach said. 

    In fact, Dravid was impressed with Pant's strike rate of 158 plus during the IPL, where he managed an underwhelming 340 runs for the Delhi Capitals. "I think he had a pretty good IPL in terms of strike rate even though it might not have looked good on averages. In IPL, he looked to move up a little bit (in terms of averages) and probably three years ago, he was on those numbers. We are hoping that we can get those numbers from him at the international level," Dravid said.

    Pant's is a high-risk game that comes with a price, and the coach is ready to pay the price by looking at the bigger picture. "In the process (of playing an attacking game), he might go wrong in a few games, but he remains an integral part of our batting line-up with the power he has and the fact that he is a left-hander is important to us in the middle overs, he played some good knocks," he said. 

    Also read: IND vs SA 2022: Watch what the Men in Blue did on their trip from Rajkot to Bengaluru

    About his captaincy, Dravid felt that Pant did well, considering that he led the side back in the series from 0-2 down. "To bring a team back from 0-2 down and to level it at 2-2 and give us a chance to win was good. Captaincy is not about wins and losses only. He (Pant) is a young captain, growing as a leader. It is too early to judge him, and you don't want to do that after one series," Dravid was clear in his thought process. 

    "It was nice to see he has got opportunities to lead, keep and bat. He had a lot of load on him but gaining from that experience and credit to him for ensuring that we went from 0-2 down to 2-2," the coach was all praise for the stand-in skipper. 

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jun 20, 2022, 12:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shabaash Mithu Trailer: Taapsee Pannu gives goosebumps as Mithali Raj; inspiring story of female cricketer RBA

    Shabaash Mithu Trailer: Taapsee Pannu rocks as Mithali Raj; will it give tough fight to Chakda Xpress?

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022, 5th T20I, Bengaluru: Twitter disabused as rain plays spoilsport to decider; series ends 2-2-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022, Bengaluru T20I: Twitter disabused as rain plays spoilsport to decider; series ends 2-2

    On Fathers Day, former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh reveals his newborn son's name-ayh

    On Father's Day, former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh reveals his newborn son's name

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022, 5th T20I, Bengaluru: Rishabh Pant loses fifth toss in a row, start delayed due to rain-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022, Bengaluru T20I: Rishabh Pant loses 5th toss in a row, start delayed due to rain

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022, 5th T20I Bengaluru: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probable, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022, Bengaluru T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probable, prediction and more

    Recent Stories

    Air India likely to add over 300 narrow-body planes; Here's what we know - adt

    Air India likely to add over 300 narrow-body planes; Here's what we know

    Weather update: Delhi to witness mild to moderate rainfall today; Orange alert in Mumbai - adt

    Weather update: Delhi to witness mild to moderate rainfall today; Orange alert in Mumbai

    Shabaash Mithu Trailer: Taapsee Pannu gives goosebumps as Mithali Raj; inspiring story of female cricketer RBA

    Shabaash Mithu Trailer: Taapsee Pannu rocks as Mithali Raj; will it give tough fight to Chakda Xpress?

    Opinion The path to Agnipath through historical blunders

    The path to Agnipath through historical blunders

    India creates Asian U-16 basketball history: Meet the stars who made the country proud krn

    India creates Asian U-16 basketball history: Meet the stars who made the country proud

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil snt

    India@75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Great Gama Pehelvan, the wrestler who strengthened the freedom movement snt

    India@75: Great Gama Pehelvan, the wrestler who strengthened the freedom movement

    Video Icon
    Watch Idu Mishmi tribal girl reinforces Arunachal Pradesh's cultural link with Gujarat

    Watch: Idu Mishmi tribal girl reinforces Arunachal Pradesh's cultural link with Gujarat

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Vaikom Satyagraha, India's first movement against caste bias

    India@75: Vaikom Satyagraha, India's first movement against caste bias

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, the man whose works awoke a nation

    India@75: Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, the man whose works awoke a nation

    Video Icon