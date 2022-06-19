Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs SA 2022, Bengaluru T20I: Twitter disabused as rain plays spoilsport to decider; series ends 2-2

    The Bengaluru T20I between India and South Africa ended with rain playing spoilsport. The series ended in a 2-2 draw, while Twitter was disappointed.

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022, 5th T20I, Bengaluru: Twitter disabused as rain plays spoilsport to decider; series ends 2-2-ayh
    Bengaluru, First Published Jun 19, 2022, 10:09 PM IST

    The stage was set for the ultimate decider between India and South Africa in the fifth and final Twenty20 International (T20I) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. However, the rain gods had other plans, for the best or the worst, as they played spoilsport, leading to the match being called off. The series ends in a 2-2 draw. In contrast, the visitors' record of remaining unbeaten in a bilateral T20I series in India remains intact, besides having not lost a limited-overs series in India since 2010. The hosts will head to Ireland for a two-match T20I series from next Sunday, followed by a tour of England.

    Winning the toss, South Africa's stand-in skipper Keshav Maharaj opted to bowl, while India's stand-in captain Rishabh Pant lost his fifth toss in as many games. The visitors made three changes, while the hosts moved in with the same side. After a rain delay, the match began half an hour later, reduced to 19 overs per side.

    India was off to an agitated start, losing a couple of wickets by the fourth over with 27 runs on the board. Openers Ishan Kishan (15) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (10) were the ones to be dismissed by pacer Lungi Ngidi in the second and fourth over before the rains interrupted for the final time.

    After hours of total downpour and delay, the umpires and match referee deemed it impossible to resume the match within the stipulated cut-off time of 10.00 PM, thus declaring the game abandoned. In the meantime, Twitter was frustrated by the circumstances and the result.
    Brief scores: IND 28/2 in 3.3 overs (Kishan- 15; Ngidi- 2/6) vs SA. Match abandoned, series ends 2-2.

    Last Updated Jun 19, 2022, 10:09 PM IST
