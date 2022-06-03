CSK star Deepak Chahar's sister Malti stirs a storm on Twitter with 'honeymoon advice'

Indian pacer and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Deepak Chahar tied the knot with his fiancee Jaya Bharadwaj in a private affair in Agra on Wednesday.

Indian pacer and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Deepak Chahar tied the knot with his fiancee Jaya Bharadwaj in a private affair in Agra. On Thursday, the couple took to Instagram to share the news with an adorable note.

"When I met you first time I felt that you are the one and I was right," Chahar wrote along with the picture. "We have enjoyed every moment of our life together and I promise you to keep you always happy like this," he added. "One of the best moment of my life," he signed off.

Chahar's wife, Jaya Bhardwaj, also shared a picture on her Instagram handle. "He stole my Heart so I stole his Last name," she wrote.

While congratulatory messages for the couple continue to pour in, what has created a bit of a storm is the CSK star's sister, Malti Chahar's tweet giving her newly-married brother 'honeymoon advice'.

Malti shared a photo with brother Deepak and sister-in-law Jaya. She wrote, "Ab ladki hui humari….Wish you guys a very happy married life🧿 @deepak_chahar9 please take care of your back during your honeymoon..we have World Cup ahead 😜 #family #brother #marriage #siblings"

The tweet caught netizens' attention, and several people either trolled or applauded Chahar's sister for her honeymoon instruction. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

For the wedding, the couple were dressed from head to toe in creations by fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Jaya looked stunning in a caramel brown lehenga with heavy embellishments, and Chahar wore a royal white Achkan with churidar, stole and layered emerald neckpiece.

Bhardwaj completed her look with layers of neckpieces, rings, bangles, mang tikka and matha patti by Manish Malhotra.

Deepak Chahar had proposed to Jaya Bhardwaj after CSK's final league stage game in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 against Punjab Kings. He surprised her by popping the question in the stands after the match.

Chahar missed IPL 2022 with an injury that the pacer picked up during India's T20I series against West Indies and then injured his back during rehab, ruling him out of the tournament.